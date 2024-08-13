Full-O-Pep Expo Full of Fun, Team Spirit, & Leadership

The American Rental team and vendors celebrate a fun-filled 1980s-themed event.

Former APRO President David P. David, current APRO Board member Dennis Adams, and their team at Full-O-Pep Appliances, Inc. dba American Rental recently hosted their annual expo and companywide picnic. American Rental team members and RTO vendors gathered in Nashville, Indiana, for learning, shopping, and fun with this year’s totally awesome theme: the 1980s.

The highlight of the event – encapsulating the company’s priorities of culture and leadership – was the picnic and carnival David hosted at his family farm. Hundreds of members of the extended American Rental family enjoyed hot-air balloon rides, go-cart racing, bull-riding, a petting zoo, bouncy castles, and a pig roast that David and his team prepare and tend to for 24 hours beforehand.

David P. David showcases his private label hot sauce collection.

When the barn was opened and dinner was served, David stood at the end of the line behind a round table piled with five types of extraordinarily tasty barbeque and hot sauces. Not just any condiment, David’s homemade private label – the “David David D2 BBQTM” sauce – features different intensities of spice up to the four-pepper “After Burn” level. Spicy!

David brought author Simon Sinek’s leadership model of “Leaders Eat Last” to life, not only literally eating last at this annual event, but also serving his team and their families as a true servant leader.