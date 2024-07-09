Tennessee Rental Dealers Hold Annual Meeting

TRDA members enjoy a welcome dinner at Nashville’s historic The Palms restaurant.

The Tennessee Rental Dealers Association (TRDA) recently held its annual meeting, hosting 35 attendees representing nine member companies and 19 vendor sponsors at the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

TRDA President Chris Bolin (L) welcomes Tennessee State Senator Bill Powers (R) as a guest speaker at the organization’s annual meeting.

A delicious dinner at The Palms downtown steakhouse launched the get-together. The next morning, TRDA members got down to business with 16 different vendors presenting to the group. Next, guest speaker State Senator Bill Powers updated participants on Tennessee’s great fiscal health, impressive job growth, and elimination of the property schedule portion of the state franchise and excise tax – which included three years’ worth of refunds for businesses that had paid the tax under that schedule.

APRO General Counsel Ed Winn III offers event participants an interesting update on rent-to-own industry legal matters.

Following lunch at Puckett’s Restaurant, vendor presentations continued, then APRO General Counsel Ed Winn III provided TRDA members with an informative legal update, his first with this state association since 2019.

“It was great having Ed return to his original hometown of Nashville once again,” said TRDA President Chris Bolin of Bolin Rental Purchase. “TRDA is in good financial position and has met its annual reporting requirements. We’re proud to represent 18 member companies and five associate members, with 138 total locations throughout the great state of Tennessee; thanks to all this year’s meeting attendees and sponsors!”