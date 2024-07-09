Pennsylvania Rental Dealers Share at Annual Meeting

The Pennsylvania Association of Rental Dealers (PARD) recently held its annual meeting in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, at the Harrisburg Hilton. Almost 25 rental dealers and vendors attended the event, which included board elections, several presentations, and charitable contributions.

The PARD Board of Directors (L to R): Mike Simoncini of Majik Rent-To-Own, President; Tony Mitchell, Secretary; Sandi Frye, Vice President; Jeff Smith; and Tony Dawson. Adam Ball of Esquire Advertising presents to attendees at the PARD Annual Meeting.

The single-day meeting began with a discussion of a Pennsylvania Legislative Day, followed by member presentations, including from new PARD members Esquire Advertising (Adam Ball) and Ashley Furniture Industries (Michael Kays).

Mike Simoncini (R) presents Nativity School’s Director of External Relations Denise Hirn (L) with a $4,000 donation from PARD.

The event continued with a trio of board elections: Sandi Frye of White Rose Enterprises dba Premier Rental-Purchase was re-elected as the organization’s Vice President; Tony Mitchell of Majik Enterprises International Inc. dba Majik Rent-To-Own was re-elected as Secretary; and Jeff Smith of Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent To Own – a new PARD member – was voted onto the group’s Board of Directors for a two-year term.

Participants enjoyed lunch and a rental-dealer roundtable discussion of hot topics including trending products, marketing and promotions, and hiring and retention tips. Additionally, the group made donations to the Maria Fisher Scholarship Fund and to the Harrisburg-based Nativity School, which also received 70 Tech Pro bluetooth headphone sets from Majik Rent-To-Own.

The meeting concluded with a field trip and tour of the Nativity School, a preparatory middle school working to break the cycle of poverty for low-income, inner-city boys.