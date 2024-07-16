Darwill Contributes Baby Items to Charity

Baby-item donations pile up at just one Darwill collection site, thanks to generous employees.

Employees of APRO associate member Darwill, a full-service data-driven marketing firm, recently contributed generously to Chicago, Illinois-based nonprofit organization Share Our Spare with essential baby items for new mothers in need.

Executive Administrative Assistant Cindy Simonetti – who is also a member of the company’s philanthropic Darwill Serves Committee – saw a local news feature about Share Our Spare, a community organization that provides essentials, education, and advocacy for families living in poverty and the agencies assisting them. The rest of the committee agreed helping Share Our Spare with baby goods was a great idea.

Darwill employees bought diapers, wipes, formula, and other baby necessities, as well as contributing gently used children’s clothing. Every company office designated a space specified for donation drop-offs.

“It felt great to help moms in need during a difficult economy,” said Simonetti, “as well as to give gently used baby items new purpose.”

The Darwill Serves Committee meets quarterly and partners with several area groups to contribute goods or services, aiming for at least one ongoing charitable service opportunity per quarter and one organization employees can give goods to. Previous efforts have included Toys for Tots, local food pantry, and winter coat drives, volunteering to serve meals at soup kitchens, bring food to juvenile prison youths, and pack meals for the hungry, as well as participating in fundraising walks and marathons.