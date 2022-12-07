Premier Supports ‘Shop With a Cop’

Premier Rental-Purchase franchise owner John Sprayberry presents a check to the Dixon Police Department.

Premier Rental-Purchase in Dixon, Illinois is doing its part to promote strong community-police relations this holiday season.

Premier organized a charity raffle on October 15 with proceeds going toward the Dixon Police Department’s “Shop With a Cop” program. “Shop With a Cop” awards underprivileged children in the community with a shopping trip to Walmart accompanied by a local police officer to purchase Christmas gifts for their family members. Their day also includes breakfast or lunch. After gifts are purchased, the officer holds onto the wrapped presents until the days preceding Christmas, when they deliver it to the family’s home.

Entries were $10 each and raised enough money for 10 children to participate. The prize was an XBOX X, and the lucky winner was Bud Seidel, who received it on his 82nd birthday.

“Shop with a Cop” is a positive experience where the kids see a law enforcement officer in a familiar setting with a festive outcome.

Raffle winner Bud Seidel collects his prize – an XBOX X.

“This is such a great program for kids,” said John Sprayberry, owner of Candie-Johns Rentals Inc., dba Premier Rental-Purchase. “They get to hang out with a cop and get to know them. It feels good to give back and help these kids get gifts for their families.”

“It is a great community project,” said Stephanie Digman, store manager at Premier Rental-Purchase since 2007. “I’d like to thank our team for all their efforts. We had fun with this and look forward to many more activities together.”