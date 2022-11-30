Premier Rental-Purchase Expands to Troy, Ohio

Premier Rental-Purchase’s crew at its new Troy, Ohio location (l-r): Austin Bair, Allison Minnick, Scott Kinnear (owner), Rocky Young

Scott Kinnear, Owner of SR Kinnear Inc., dba Premier Rental-Purchase in Dayton, Ohio (and Past President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association) has opened a new Premier location in Troy, Ohio.

After having opened his first Premier Rental-Purchase store in February 2005, Kinnear was eager to increase his reach past the Dayton area and grow his business with another location.

“Premier has guidelines on running the business, but I also have a little flexibility in some of the processes,” said Kinnear. “We care about our customers and our business which excites me about going in this new direction with another location.”

Through his travels, the exposure to different industries and business owners has expanded Kinnear’s perspective on customer care, associate management, accounting practices, and utilizing new operating systems. He is excited to implement some of these solutions in his new business. Kinnear finds that he is motivated by following successful business leaders on YouTube and Tik Tok and listening to their podcasts.

The new Premier store plans on being involved in the community and participating in community events. “We want to be involved in the community and give back where we can,” added Kinnear. “I look forward to opening multiple stores in the future.”