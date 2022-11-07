Aaron’s Opens Its 200th GenNext Store in Flint, Michigan

The expansion of The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s GenNext initiative continues: On October 19, Aaron’s opened its 200th GenNext store in Flint, Michigan – and celebrated with a give-back to the community via a big donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint.

GenNext initiative aims to transform in-store customer experience and features the best new designs including larger, brighter, and easier-to-navigate main showrooms. The concept also includes new technology related to decisioning, expanded assortment, and payment systems.

The new store is located at 3549 Miller Road in Flint.

“We’re excited to reach this milestone in our GenNext program, and we’re grateful for the Aaron’s team members and customers that have enabled us to open our 200th store,” said Douglas Lindsay, CEO of The Aaron’s Company. “Our GenNext stores allow us to fundamentally change the customer experience in the rent-to-own category, and we’re excited to bring this level of service to Flint and the surrounding area.”

The opening was paired with a $10,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint, yet another example of RTO giving back to the communities it serves and part of Aaron’s broader support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), The Aaron’s Company’s top charity partner. Since establishing this partnership in 2015, Aaron’s has contributed more than $10 million to the BGCA in support of its clubs and programs.

“It takes the generosity of community partners like Aaron’s to help kids succeed in Flint and Genesee County,” said Tauzzari Robinson, Chief Executive Officer with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint. “We are grateful for this donation. The funds provided by Aaron’s will support after-school programs at the Club, like our mental health and garden programs, that really make a positive impact on the young people in this community.”

The 200 GenNext stores are just a piece of Atlanta-based Aaron’s overall portfolio of its lease-to-own and retail purchase brands featuring appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods, including Aaron’s, BrandsMart U.S.A., BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, BrandsMart U.S.A.