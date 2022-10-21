American Rental Helps Kids Suit Up for Halloween

Bloomington, Indiana-based Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc., dba American Rental is teaming up with a local nonprofit organization to provide children in need with free Halloween costumes so they can fully enjoy the spooky fun of the holiday.

On Halloween weekend, more than 500 costumes and accessories will be available at American Rental (1416 Liberty Dr) for Bloomington families to borrow for free. The store will hold a daily party 4-6 p.m. on October 28-31, 2022, for children ages newborn to 14 to come and discover the right Halloween costume for them.

All costumes have been either locally donated or newly purchased this year through Halloween Re-Imagined, a nonprofit working to help children experience the magic of make-believe.

Children must be present to get their costumes, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Children are expected to wear their costumes during the Halloween weekend and return them to American Rental afterward so the clothes can be cleaned, mended, and stored for next year.