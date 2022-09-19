Panelists for APRO Cybersecurity Webinar Announced

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and APRO is supporting it with a new webinar designed to help you steer clear of cybersecurity nightmares!

Register today for our Cybersecurity Webinar, Nightmare on RTO Street:

Cybersecurity Tales to Save Your Neck & Your Network, scheduled for October 6, 2022, at 1:00 PM CT. A panel of RTO experts will share their own cautionary tales of haunting cyber breaches, as well as actions you can put into practice to protect your business and safeguard your networks!

We’ll also be testing your cybersecurity IQ, with prizes for top scores!

Meet our panelists:

Dan Singh

Daniel Singh has 30-plus years of RTO experience, from store collections to company director and CEO of Dial Rent To Own. Singh currently owns and operates six store locations, including in Guam, Saipan, and Aruba. Singh is the 2019 recipient of the APRO Steve Kruse Award. He loves spending time with his family, and shares his infectious humor and zest for life with everyone he meets.

Matt Warren

As a senior vice president of RNR Tire Express Franchise, Matthew Warren helps cultivate company growth strategies, training initiatives, and company culture. Coming from the educational sector, Warren works to improve cross-departmental efficiencies and streamline policies, while helping each department foster an atmosphere of growth to advance RNR’s success serving all store locations.

Jammy Williams

Jammy Williams has almost three decades of RTO experience and is one of the industry’s leading experts on POS systems. Williams began her career with Ideal Software, where she advanced to become director of operations and support. Williams currently serves as director of IT Services for Buddy’s Newco LLC, dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, supporting operations, security, and compliance of over 300 locations.

Aaron Windsor

Aaron Windsor, owner of National TV Sales & Rental, and was raised in rent-to-own and has almost 30 years’ experience in the business. Windsor sits at the helm of 19 busy stores located throughout Missouri, and is an active RTO advocate, serving as Vice President of the Missouri Rental Dealers Association. Windsor is married with four kids, a dog, a cat, and plenty of chickens, pigs, and cattle.

Don’t ghost us – register today by clicking here.