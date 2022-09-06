Nationwide Goes Universal in Orlando

August saw yet another successful edition of Nationwide PrimeTime, this time in Orlando, Florida, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center – including a block party at Universal Studios! – and as always, the rent-to-own industry had a strong presence.

Nationwide PrimeTime staff welcome attendees to the massive Expo at Orlando.

In all, PrimeTime in Orlando saw nearly 3,800 attendees come together to learn, network and do business. The Expo itself featured 150 different vendor partners across more than 200,000 square feet of exhibit space. That included more than a dozen outdoor partners who helped make the PrimeTime Backyard experience a major success.

Exclusive events just for Nationwide RentDirect members were led by Director Keven Dalke, highlighted by a presentation from CPA Michael Helton of Rivero, Gordimer & Company PA. Helton provided valuable knowledge for RTO owners who are ready to sell their companies, giving them guidelines on how to properly value and get the maximum return for their assets. That was followed by an energetic Hot Show auction and reception.

“It is always exciting to see our retail and rent-to-own dealers in person and Orlando was no exception!” said Dalke. “PrimeTime provides exceptional buys you don’t see throughout the year, while also offering the rare opportunity for RTO dealers to meet face-to-face with their key vendor partners and leadership in one spot to talk over today’s inventory challenges. This happens only twice a year – at PrimeTime!”

Nationwide PrimeTime helped No Child Hungry pack its 2 millionth meal.

Over the course of the four-day event, the Nationwide Learning Academy drew nearly 4,000 session attendees to its 61 classes. The NLAs covered topics across 14 different tracks, including the in-store experience, website management, data and analytics, leadership, human resources, product training, business and financial services, digital marketing, social media and more.

Nationwide RentDirect Director Keven Dalke

Nationwide also featured a Give Back event, with meal packing for No Child Goes Hungry, the national nonprofit dedicated to the elimination of childhood hunger – one kid, one meal at a time. In fact, PrimeTime helped No Child Hungry cross a milestone for its two-millionth meal!

Nationwide treated attendees to a Block Party at Universal Studios, reserving a section of the theme park just for PrimeTime participants and serving up delicious food and drinks. Attendees were given free access to Universal’s world-famous rides and attractions.

The springtime edition of PrimeTime is headed to Dallas, March 25-28, 2023, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center. For details, go to www.nationwideprimetime.com.