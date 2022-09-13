Buddy’s Leadership Conference Spotlights Next-Level Growth

Buddy’s CEO Michael Bennett addresses attendees at the company’s Annual Leadership Conference.

Buddy’s Newco LLC, dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, held its Annual Leadership Conference in early August in Orlando, Florida. The multi-day event, held at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort, focused on advancing Buddy’s to the next level, with content particularly concentrated on growth.

This year’s Leadership Conference, organized by Buddy’s Vice President of Operational Support Teresa Hill, hosted more than 330 attendees, and featured a 35,000-square-foot vendor show and energetic Hot Show.

“We owe our vendors a huge thank-you,” said Michael Bennett, Buddy’s CEO. “They play a huge role in the meeting, showcasing their products and continuing to build strong relationships with our franchise owners.”

(l-r) Buddy’s CEO Michael Bennett presented 2021 Franchise of the Year awards to Patrick Greene, Tom Tucker, Steve Smith, and Ryan Weisenfeld of Pentex Franchise LLC, dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings.

Participants enjoyed keynote speaker John G. Miller, author of QBQ! The Question Behind the Question, who talked about how to make personal accountability a core value in your business. Director of Training and Communication Chris Warso discussed the all-new Buddy’s University training program, developed to equip future company leaders with the skills they need to turn a job into a career in only one year. And Chief Information Officer Roy Griffaw introduced Buddy’s New Store Opening Playbook, created to ensure stores succeed from the get-go, as well as Renting Like a Pro, a digital tablet system customized to improve the rental transaction.

Buddy’s operators and vendors connect over a mountain-bike showcase.

Additionally, Buddy’s used the conference as a prime opportunity to recognize its top store performers, regional managers, and company of the year. The Buddy’s Peak Performance Recognition Dinner and winners’ events all happened at the dazzling Universal City Walk.

“Buddy’s Annual Leadership Meeting is a highlight of our team’s year, and this year was no different,” said Bennett. “There is tremendous power in gathering together the industry’s best operators to roll out new initiatives, collectively address industry trends, celebrate our peak performers, and plan for the future of Buddy’s.”