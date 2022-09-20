Banner Marketing Announces Brand Refresh, New Location

APRO associate member Banner Marketing recently completed a company rebrand and move to new offices in its hometown of Spokane, Washington.

Banner Marketing leadership came to realize that many of their clientele considered them an individual-product provider; most clients did not know about Banner’s multi-solution marketing strategy until they were engaged with the firm. Company leaders decided to rebrand and refurbish to better align with Banner’s full-service approach.

The rebranding spotlights the role Banner plays as a guide for its clientele; this concept is visualized via the firm’s new compass-inspired logo and map-like website design. The company’s new office is designed to facilitate multi-departmental team collaboration.

“Every client has a unique path to success,” said Banner CEO Steve Nasca. “We are positioned to guide them on that journey, and our new branding reflects that.” Banner Marketing is thrilled to have its new image and offices completed just in time for next year’s celebration; the business will be celebrating 40 years of guiding strategies for retailer success – including collaborations with companies like Ashley Furniture Industries, Nationwide Marketing Group, and the TRIB Group.