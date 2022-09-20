Attendees at Midwest RTO Training Expo Bowled Over

An evening at Sequoia Pro Bowl Lanes let Midwest Expo attendees unwind after a day of networking and education.

The 2022 Midwest RTO Training Expo – held mid-September in Columbus, Ohio – provided more than 200 attendees with plenty of networking, training, and buying opportunities. The two-day event, sponsored by the Ohio Rental Dealers Association (ORDA), is well-established as one of America’s best regional rent-to-own tradeshows.

Action began mid-afternoon of day one with Manager/Store-Level Roundtables on Employee Onboarding and Retention, Sales and Promotions, Collections, and Social Media. Following an official welcome, the tradeshow opened and dinner was hosted on the show floor. Then participants enjoyed an evening at Sequoia Pro Bowl Lanes – a striking venue that spared no details, including the provision of late-night snacks and drinks.

Countryside Rentals VP Division Manager Ben Davis and HR Director Rachel Casey lead an education session at the Midwest Expo.

Day two offered more morning time with vendors at the tradeshow, and included training presentations by ALMO Corporation Inc. and O’Rourke Sales Company.

“It was great to see the Midwest Expo up and running full-throttle again,” said ORDA President Mike Tissot. “Experiencing over 200 RTO pros all together and falling more in love with the industry they represent is remarkable.”