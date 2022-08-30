RNR Franchisees Help Community Kids Go Back(pack) to School

RNR Tire Express is giving away almost 4,000 backpacks filled with school supplies at dozens of its franchise locations across the country. This is the eighth consecutive year RNR has held its Back-to-School Giveaway.

A total of 13 RNR franchisees with 77 store locations in 16 different states – from Florida to Michigan to Nevada – are participating this year, making the event the most expansive to date.

“RNR Tire Express may be a national brand, but our mindset is focused on our local communities,” said Larry Sutton, RNR founder and CEO. “I can think of nothing that exemplifies our mission better than the growing involvement our franchisees have in this yearly tradition, and the desire they have to make a positive impact and support families in their own locales. At RNR, we’re your neighborhood tire store, first and foremost.”

RNR customers who want to get backpacks for their kids can contact their closest RNR store to inquire about receiving a free back-to-school bundle; promotions can vary by location and are available only while supplies last.