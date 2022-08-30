Making It Rain Rainbows: State Associations Build Up RTO Disaster Relief Fund

RTO state leaders talk about raising funds for disaster relief at the State Presidents Meetup during RTO World 2022.

When Kentucky got hit hard late last month by heavy rain, deadly flash floods, and destructive river flooding, Bill Howard, president of the Kentucky Rental Dealers Association, wanted to act quickly to help those in need.

“As someone who does business in Kentucky, I felt it was important that Kentucky rental dealers do something to step up and help their own,” said Howard. “The devastation was widespread, and it was just the right thing to do.”

Bill Howard

Bill reached out to APRO to learn more about the RTO Employees Disaster Relief Fund, which provides funds to help APRO members and their employees affected by natural disasters, such as hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, or fires. Under the umbrella of the APRO Charitable Foundation, the Disaster Relief Fund is committed to assisting RTO employees during a difficult time and helping our workforce get up and running again as soon as possible after a disaster. Individuals in need simply submit a brief online application and APRO staff reaches out to gather further information. The APRO Board of Directors then reviews and approves funding accordingly.

As Howard was working to secure relief for Kentucky, he noted that natural disasters are all too common nowadays, and the need is widespread, so he challenged other state rental dealer associations to match his $2,500 donation.

“APRO’s national Disaster Relief Fund is not just for the victims of the Kentucky flooding, but for all RTO families affected by natural disasters,” Howard said. “It’s our responsibility as state leaders to lead the charge and make sure their needs are met.”

To date, Howard’s leadership has raised almost $22,000 for the RTO Employee Disaster Relief Fund from state rental dealer associations nationwide – including organizations in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia. Two individual donors – Susan Matthews (Benefit Marketing Solutions) and Brad Sibert (Hippo Tire & Wheel LLC, dba RNR Tire Express) – also generously contributed to the cause, helping ensure their RTO colleagues receive support when they need it most.

Thank you all for your generosity, and special thanks to Bill Howard for spearheading this exceptional fundraising effort!

If you want to join this effort and donate to the APRO RTO Employees Disaster Relief Fund, please click HERE. All contributions are tax-exempt, and every dollar goes directly to rent-to-own employees in need!