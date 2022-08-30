APRO Members Elect New Board of Directors

The world is emerging from the pandemic, bringing consumers back into the rent-to-own market. Strong leadership at APRO will help the RTO industry seize this opportunity. We’re proud to present and welcome members of the 2022-23 APRO Board of Directors, executive officers, and Vendor Advisory Committee.

The 2022-23 APRO Board of Directors was elected by the APRO membership via online and emailed ballots, and announced during RTO World 2022 at the APRO Awards Celebration & Business Meeting on August 10.

Newly and re-elected board members

Congratulations to new APRO board members Daniel Fisher, Majik Enterprises International Inc.; Christine Hesse, PROG Holdings Inc.; and Jerry Marshall, KAPPA Investments LLC, dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings; and to re-elected board members Adam Sutton, RNR Tire Express; Shirin Kanji, Impact RTO Holdings, dba Rent-A-Center; Jonathan Rose, RNR of Virginia LLC, dba RNR Tire Express; Trent Agin, SKC Enterprises Inc., dba Rent One; and Mark Connelly, Arona Corp., dba Arona Home Essentials.

The 2022-23 Board of Directors Executive Committee

The following directors are serving the second year of their two-year terms: Michael Bennett, Buddy’s Newco LLC, dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings; Dennis Adams, Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc., dba American Rental; Phillip Bumbry, Mid-Atlantic-WolfPack, dba Aaron’s; Chad J. Fosdick, CR Fosdick Ent. Inc., dba Premier Rental-Purchase; Rachel G. George, Aaron’s LLC; David Harrison, Rental Concepts LLC, dba RNR Tire Express; Bryan Pechersky, Rent-A-Center Inc.; and Gopal Reddy, Action Development Corp., dba Aaron’s.

The 2022-23 board members elected the officers who will serve as the APRO Executive Committee: Michael Bennett, President; Adam Sutton, 1st Vice President; Shirin Kanji, 2nd Vice President; Jonathan Rose, Secretary; and Trent Agin, Treasurer. David P. David, Full-O-Pep Appliances, dba American Rental, will serve as Past President.

The APRO Vendor Advisory Committee

The APRO Vendor Advisory Committee helps bridge the gap between vendors and dealers and establishes the direction of APRO’s RTO World national conference and tradeshow. Congratulations to the newly elected and re-elected members of APRO’s Vendor Advisory Committee: Bill French, O’Rourke Sales Company; Monica Bean, Captive Management Services; Keven Dalke, Nationwide RentDirect; Michael Helton, Rivero, Gordimer & Company P.A.; James MacAlpine, Benefit Marketing Solutions; and Marty Smith, Noctova Sleep. The following members are serving the second year of their two-year terms: Al Benson, Central File Inc.; Donna DiTrani, High Touch Technologies Inc.; Rob Feliciano, Gemini Sound; Kelly McClellan, L2 Corporation; and Greg Skinner, Leopard Mobility. Michael Kays, Ashley Furniture Industries, was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Gary Jones, Ashley Furniture Industries.