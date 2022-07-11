The 2022-2024 APRO Board of Directors Candidates

An email was sent to your primary contact associated with your membership with access to an online ballot for the 2022-2024 APRO Board of Directors from nominations@rtohq.org. If you have not received the email, be sure to check your junk mail. Ballots may be submitted through this link no later than Monday, August 1.

The APRO Nominating Committee is pleased to present the candidates for the 2022-2024 APRO Board of Directors.