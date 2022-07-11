The 2022-2024 APRO Board of Directors Candidates

An email was sent to your primary contact associated with your membership with access to an online ballot for the 2022-2024 APRO Board of Directors from nominations@rtohq.org. If you have not received the email, be sure to check your junk mail. Ballots may be submitted through this link no later than Monday, August 1.
The APRO Nominating Committee is pleased to present the candidates for the 2022-2024 APRO Board of Directors.
TRENT AGIN
President
SKC Enterprises Inc., dba Rent One
Trent Agin is the President of St. Louis-based Rent One, which operates more than 100 locations in eight states. Beginning his career with Rent One over 30 years ago, Agin has been an integral part of the company’s growth and development on its journey from just five stores till today.
Agin has held leadership positions with various state associations, served on TRIB Group committees, and currently serves on the Executive Committee of the APRO Board of Directors. Agin fosters an environment of growth and learning as part of Rent One’s culture, and supports a progressive approach to innovative ideas and new opportunities.
MARK CONNELLY
VP of Mergers & Acquisitions
Arona Corporation, dba Arona Home Essentials
Mark Connelly was a Marine Corps officer prior to coming into rent-to-own in 1989 with Remco. Connelly has gone on to serve as a leader for a ColorTyme franchise, with Renters Choice/Rent-A-Center, and at Arona, where he partnered with Tom Bernau when the franchise was only six stores strong; today, Arona is an independent company with 57 stores and counting.
Connelly proudly served as APRO President from 2016-2017, and is a current APRO board member. He has also served as Vice President of Iowa Rental Dealers Association, has served as a board member for both the Florida and the Missouri Rental Dealer Associations, and has consistently attended the APRO Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.
DAN FISHER
President
Majik Rent-To-Own
Dan Fisher is President of Majik Rent-To-Own, an independent company with 13 central Pennsylvania stores. Fisher has served as an APRO board member for four years, a TRIB Group board member for seven years, and a PA Rental Dealers Association board member for 12 years.
Fisher believes belonging to the RTO industry means helping smaller dealers – independents and franchisees – to remain viable and successful, whatever might happen. As an APRO board member, Fisher will gather input from all members to help guide board decisions, focus on protecting the membership legislatively, and support APRO’s education and networking efforts.
CHRISTINE HESSE
Government Affairs
Progressive Leasing
Christine Hesse is a seasoned lawyer and lobbyist who has worked in financial-services policy for 30 years. Hesse launched her career as an aide in the Connecticut General Assembly, then as the Government Affairs Director representing the Cleveland Area Board of Realtors before the Ohio General Assembly and with the state Attorney General’s Office.
Hesse served as Legislative Counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, & Urban Affairs, where she worked on a wide variety of financial services issues – including rent-to-own – prior to joining the national law firm of Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer, & Feld, LLP. Hesse recently joined Progressive Leasing to lead its Government Affairs Department.
SHIRIN KANJI
President
Impact RTO Holdings, dba Rent-A-Center
Shirin Kanji is a first-generation American and the President of Impact RTO Holdings, a Florida-based rent-to-own dealership operating 75 Rent-A-Center franchises across eight states. Kanji began his career as a Wall Street equity trader and investment analyst. He then worked in private equity at a real-estate investment, development, and operating company. He currently serves on the Executive Committee of the APRO Board of Directors.
JERRY MARSHALL
President
KAPPA Investments LLC, dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings
Jerry Marshall began in his rent-to-own career as a manager-in-training with Rentway. Marshall became an award-winning Store Manager before being promoted to Regional Manager, where, under his leadership, the region became Rentway’s top KPI-performing and second-most profitable region. When Rent-A-Center acquired Rentway, Marshall stayed for about a year, then moved to Aaron’s as a Regional Manager.
A few years later, Marshall was selected by Easyhome as one of three rental dealers to receive a fully funded RTO franchise. Marshall opened up a second store, then converted them into four stores with Buddy’s Home Furnishings. He currently operates six Buddy’s stores, with plans to open up three more over the next 18 months.
JONATHAN ROSE
COO
RNR of Virginia LLC, dba RNR Tire Express
Jonathan Rose has more than 35 years of rent-to-own experience, beginning at BestWay RTO making deliveries, conducting collections, managing stores, performing multi-unit management, and as a senior executive for over 25 years. Rose has served on the APRO Board for the past eight years, currently serves as President of the Virginia Rental Dealers Association, and is an active participant in APRO’s federal legislative efforts.
Additionally, Rose has developed a rapidly rising software startup, as well as an advertising publications business he started from scratch. Until recently, he was the operator of 18 furniture, appliance, and electronics rent-to-own stores. Currently, he runs nine RNR Tire Express stores, as well as a fast tax-preparation service operation.
ADAM SUTTON
President
RNR Tire Express
Adam Sutton was born into the rent-to-own industry, as his father is Larry Sutton, AKA “The Reverend of RTO,” and the founder of RNR Tire Express. Adam began his career in advertising, serving as RNR’s first Marketing Director. He left to launch a creative agency, Red Letter Studios, with his new wife, working with top brands and many rent-to-own companies, and winning many APRO and national awards. He currently serves on the APRO Board of Directors.
Adam eventually partnered his agency with top digital advertising firm Thuzi, becoming Chief Experience Officer and leading hundreds of projects each year for global brands like Disney, Microsoft, and Oprah. Five years ago, Adam fulfilled a childhood dream by returning to work with his father at RNR Tire Express; today, he serves as this fast-growing company’s President.