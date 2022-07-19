Heartland Show Features Farewell to Longtime MRDA Director

Dan Cole (L) and Steve Braning (R) show off a couple of their first-place catches in bass fishing tournament.

The Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA) Heartland of America Regional RTO Trade Show & Seminar was held in mid-June; more than 70 rental dealers attended the three-day event, held at the Lodge of Four Seasons Resort in Lake Ozark, Missouri.

Bass-fishing and golf tournaments launched the event’s itinerary. Four bass fishing boats received trophies; Dan Cole and Steve Braning – both retired from National RTO – earned 1st place for the second consecutive year with a total weight caught of 15.84 lbs., and Braning hooking the biggest bass at a whopping 3.84 lbs.

Six teams competed in the golf tournament, and the top three took trophies. First place went to Mark Blanchat of Captive Management Services, Daniel Cohen of Technical Pro Inc., Keven Dalke of Nationwide RentDirect, and Kevin Silvers of New Generations Diamond & Jewelry Co.

The rest of the afternoon, participants enjoyed a vendor showcase with a welcome cocktail reception, followed by a dinner and awards presentation, and an after-dinner get-together at HK’s Lounge and the Fire & Ice patio bar.

Heather Cleek (L) and John Cleek Jr. (R) of Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales express their gratitude to MRDA Executive Director Ken Steiner (C) for 29 years of service.

“The awards’ banquet was bittersweet this year, because MRDA’s longtime Executive Director Ken Steiner announced his retirement,” says MRDA President and Owner of All American Rental Inc. Scott Mitchell. “Ken is the reason our association has been so successful. Our members receive the benefits, but Ken has been the glue holding everything together for the past 29 years. He’s a great friend who will be deeply missed.”

The following morning of the event featured product trainings, a keynote presentation, and MRDA’s annual meeting. “I love the MRDA Heartland Show because it reminds us of how we have each others’ backs, of the friends we’ve made over the years, and of our loyalty to each other and the industry – as dealers and as vendors,” concludes Mitchell. “This year’s was a fantastic show, full of buying and relationship-building – we hope to see everyone next year for an even bigger, better show!”