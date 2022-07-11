Ashley Names New Sales Chief

APRO member Ashley Furniture Industries recently named company veteran Kerry Lebensburger as its new North American Chief Sales Officer. The newly created position serves as the replacement for departing President of Sales Rick Coppola.

Lebensburger has been with Ashley for almost thirty years, initially hired in 1993 as Vice President of Case Goods, and serving as a Division President, President of North American Sales, Marketing, and Merchandising, and – most recently – as Chief Revenue Officer and Vice President of Business Development for the company.

Lebensburger’s many Ashley achievements include: helping develop the company’s ventures into both the stationary and motion upholstery businesses; founding and developing new channels of distribution; and helping develop Ashley’s Darcy collection, which has hit sales over $1 billion and is described by the company as “the bestselling group in the history of upholstery manufacturing.”

“Kerry has vast experience with our company, and led our sales organization for many years,” said Ashley President and CEO Todd Wanek. “His experience in marketing, sales, education, merchandising, and customer relationships will be extremely helpful as we navigate the current business landscape. Together, we’re committed to continuing to improve our operations and build best-in-class capability for our customers.”