RNR Gives Deserving Dino-Fan Dad a Piece of Movie-Inspired Magic

RNR Father’s Day Giveaway winner Chris Festo (R), with friend “Rex” (L), is wowed by his new classic, customized replica of the original Jurassic Park Jeeps.

APRO member RNR Tire Express, in celebration of dads who love action-packed blockbusters everywhere, recently awarded a Jeep Wrangler outfitted to match the vehicles in the original Jurassic Park as RNR’s 2022 Father’s Day Giveaway.

Nominations for the event opened up in early May, with a total of more than 10,000 submissions sent from families nationwide, each sharing details of the commitments and sacrifices their dads make every day. This year’s prize was a classic 1995 Jeep Wrangler YJ Sahara, customized to replicate the original fictional park’s vehicles – complete with brand-new candy-apple-red fuel-forged wheels in Nitto Mud Grappler tires, a 4″ lift kit, and a custom Jurassic Park paint job.

The Jeep – definitely one-of-a-kind – went to an Archer, Florida father who is similarly distinctive. Chris Festo was selected as this year’s winner, thanks to the lovingly persuasive words of his wife, Heather.

“Chris is the best dad to his girls, and a huge Jurassic Park fan,” she said. “He has been collecting Jurassic Park memorabilia since the first time he read the book as a young teenager. He passed this love of Jurassic Park on to our oldest; before COVID, they’d proudly display their collection during the annual collectors’ day at our local museum.”

Together, Chris’ family and friends joined the RNR team at the company’s Leesburg, Florida location to surprise him with the dino-themed gift of a lifetime.

“The excitement surrounding this giveaway was palpable – not only for us at RNR, but also for the Festo family, who helped coordinate the surprise,” said RNR President Adam Sutton. “As a company that takes every opportunity to give back when and where we can, this was one of our most unusual such endeavors to date, hands down.”

“I was shaking,” Chris said. “Truly, it was a speechless moment for me. My only advice for all the other dads out there is to be nice to your wife, because she might do nice things for you in return – like win you a free and totally cool, unique car.”