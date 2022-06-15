Association of Progressive Rental Organizations | America’s Champion for Rent-to-Own

PA Rental Dealers Meet to Restructure & Revitalize

The Pennsylvania Rental Dealers Association (PARD) held its annual meeting in mid-May in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Twenty-three rental dealers attended with the intention of restructuring and revitalizing the association.

Members of the PA Rental Dealers Association meet to elect new leadership for the group.

The group began with its leadership, voting in a new Board of Directors: President (1-year term) Mike Simoncini of Majik Enterprises International Inc., dba Majik Rent-To-Own; Vice President (2yrs) Sandi Frye of White Rose Enterprises, dba Premier Rental-Purchase; Secretary (2yrs) Tony Mitchell of Majik Enterprises International Inc., dba Majik Rent-To-Own; board member (1yr) Joe Romano of R7 Lease Purchase Inc. dba Premier Rental-Purchase; and board member (2yrs) Tony Craig of Blue Ocean Partners LLC.

Attendees discussed and decided a representative PARD group would participate at this year’s Midwest RTO Training Expo – scheduled for mid-September in Columbus, Ohio – to determine whether it would be worthwhile for PARD to go to the Expo every other year.

PARD Vice President Sandi Frye presents the association’s contribution to students from The Nativity School of Harrisburg.

The group also confirmed PARD’s continuing contributions to the Maria Fisher Scholarship Fund and The Nativity School of Harrisburg. The Nativity School is a private Christian preparatory middle school with a mission to break the cycle of poverty for low-income, inner-city boys by providing a comprehensive education and continuing educational and support services for its students through high school and college.

“Your investment has an impact on the lives of our students as they strive to obtain a quality education, develop social skills, and adopt positive attitudes and values in their everyday lives,” read a thank-you note to PARD from the school’s Director of External Relations, Denise Hirn. “We are grateful to have you on our team!”

