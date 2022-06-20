Association of Progressive Rental Organizations | America’s Champion for Rent-to-Own

AR Dealers Meet to Share Post-Pandemic Business Issues

The Arkansas Rental Dealers Association (ARDA) held its annual meeting in late May in Benton, Arkansas. Rental dealers from around the state attended, including: Aaron, Brandon, and Calvin Cummings, and John Schlorff, all of Don’s E-Z Pay Inc.; Candice Hill, Jason Lindsey, and Darin Wiggs of Rental Concepts LLC, dba RNR Tire Express; and Wally Moon of Woodson & Bozeman Inc.

Attendees heard from speaker Darin Wiggs, Chief Encouragement Officer and Sales Rep for Rental Concepts LLC, dba RNR Tire Express, who talked about spreading “belief” within RTO stores. Participants voted to continue funding its state scholarship through the APRO Charitable Foundation in 2023. And they voted in a new ARDA Board of Directors: President – Candice Hill, Vice President – Jose Palacios of Hawpond Partners Inc., dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease Ownership, Treasurer – Scott Houchin of SKC Enterprises Inc., dba Rent One, Secretary – John Schlorff, Members-at-Large – Brandon and Aaron Cummings, and Vendor – Wally Moon.

Additionally, the group spent some time talking about best practices, especially within the ever-changing business climate rental dealers are currently experiencing.

“This was my favorite meeting I’ve attended with ARDA,” noted President Candice Hill. “We really talked about the problems we’re dealing with that no one in business today has been through before because of the pandemic. It’s exciting and terrifying to be business leaders on the frontlines of the past two years.

“We’re writing history right now,” she concludes. “We’re part of it, whether we like it or not. That fills me with an enormous amount of pride and humbles me with the weight of the awesome responsibility we have to our industry, our work family, and our personal loved ones.”

