Progressive Leasing and Nationwide Marketing Partner Up

Progressive Leasing, America’s oldest and largest virtual lease-to-own provider, recently announced a new partnership with Nationwide Marketing Group, North America’s leading support organization for independent retailers.

This new partnership gives Nationwide’s thousands of merchant members access to Progressive Leasing’s innovative lease-to-own products and technologies. For example, all Nationwide members can now offer their customers Progressive’s flexible payment options.

“Our partnership with Nationwide Marketing Group provides Progressive Leasing with a trustworthy introduction to thousands of small- and medium-sized retailers across the country,” said Mike Giordano, Progressive’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Nationwide members can now enrich their businesses by offering customers transparent and flexible payment options, backed by Progressive’s industry-leading technologies, quality selections, and customer support.”

Nationwide members can also use Progressive Leasing’s proprietary ProgCentral platform to easily manage their lease-to-own business from a computer, tablet, or mobile device, with enhanced plug-ins for easy integration into existing shopping websites.

“As one of the best-respected lease-to-own vendors, Progressive Leasing is a stable, sustainable partner for independent retailers who want to expand their lease-to-own options,” said Megann McDaniel, Nationwide’s Director of Financial Services. “We’re excited to provide our merchant members with all that Progressive Leasing has to offer.”