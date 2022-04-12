Progressive Leasing and Nationwide Marketing Partner Up

Last Updated: April 14, 2022 by APRO Communications

Progressive Leasing, America’s oldest and largest virtual lease-to-own provider, recently announced a new partnership with Nationwide Marketing Group, North America’s leading support organization for independent retailers.

This new partnership gives Nationwide’s thousands of merchant members access to Progressive Leasing’s innovative lease-to-own products and technologies. For example, all Nationwide members can now offer their customers Progressive’s flexible payment options.

“Our partnership with Nationwide Marketing Group provides Progressive Leasing with a trustworthy introduction to thousands of small- and medium-sized retailers across the country,” said Mike Giordano, Progressive’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Nationwide members can now enrich their businesses by offering customers transparent and flexible payment options, backed by Progressive’s industry-leading technologies, quality selections, and customer support.”

Nationwide members can also use Progressive Leasing’s proprietary ProgCentral platform to easily manage their lease-to-own business from a computer, tablet, or mobile device, with enhanced plug-ins for easy integration into existing shopping websites.

“As one of the best-respected lease-to-own vendors, Progressive Leasing is a stable, sustainable partner for independent retailers who want to expand their lease-to-own options,” said Megann McDaniel, Nationwide’s Director of Financial Services. “We’re excited to provide our merchant members with all that Progressive Leasing has to offer.”

Category: Industry News

What Can Membership In APRO Do For You?

Click To Join k-apro-button-logo

Your Employees are
k-apro-button-logo
Members too!
Click here for more information

Your membership helps guarantee your right to do business. Since 1993, there have been seven federal bills that would cripple the national rent-to-own industry pre-empting every state RTO law that protects the right for rent-to-own dealers to conduct business... Read More

Sign Up for RTO Today

security code
Sign Up Now!

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · APRO Privacy Policy