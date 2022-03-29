RNR Celebrates Growth at 19th Annual Franchise Conference

RNR leadership honors MVP of Franchise Operations. From left: Larry Sutton, Linda Petko, Vince Ficarrotta, and Adam Sutton.

APRO member RNR Tire Express recently hosted over 250 franchisees, managers, operators, and vendors from around the country at its 19th annual franchise conference in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Since 2004, RNR’s franchise conference has offered attendees a prime opportunity to not only share each other’s progress, but also work together toward future company wins.

“Our annual conference has become an epicenter for franchisees to talk over and navigate the current trends and coming trajectories of both the tire-and-wheel sector and the rent-to-own industry,” said RNR Founder and CEO Larry Sutton. “It’s an opportunity for our nationwide team of franchise owners to connect and learn from each other for the shared success of the RNR brand.”

Additionally, the event gives RNR a chance to recognize some franchisees for their spectacular accomplishments over the past year. Awards honored Rookie of the Year, the Faye Sutton Woman of the Year, and Franchisee of the Year, among others.

“Our brand earned some new honors itself last year,” noted RNR President Adam Sutton, “including being ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500, the Inc. 5000, and the Franchise Times 2022 Fast & Serious list. So we were extra-eager to spotlight just a few of the men and women who made all that possible.”

RNR Founder and CEO Larry Sutton asks attendees to level-up with the help of the meeting’s agenda.

Event participants also enjoyed a full agenda of presentations on topics like defining your brand, cybersecurity, vendor updates, elevating your marketing, and effective recruitment.

“RNR expects to continue our expansion nationwide – 160+ locations and counting! – and as we do, this annual meeting will become an increasingly important venue for sharing best practices and methods all franchisees can use to level up their performance,” said Vice President of Franchising Vince Ficarrotta. “And it really reinvigorates the driving passion behind RNR: providing safe and affordable tire and wheel options to individuals, families, and communities across the country.”