Impact RTO Presents Leadership Awards

Paul Metivier (left) and Shirin Kanji (right) present the Peer Choice Award to Janet Thompson (middle), who was chosen from her peers.

Florida-based APRO member Impact RTO Holdings, dba Rent-A-Center held its yearly leadership meeting recently, led by President Shirin Kanji, Vice President Paul Metivier, and Director of Sales & Marketing Lisa Lohman, and with 15 Regional Managers and Regional Sales Supporters attending.

“This annual gathering is critical for the continued success of our company,” said Kanji. “We reviewed last year’s performance, and talked about our key focuses and objectives for 2022. But the highlight of this event is being together – particularly during the pandemic – and presenting our awards to the leaders who have been shining the brightest!”

Impact awards and winners for this year included:

Peer Choice Award | Janet Thompson

Regional Manager of the Year | Jonathan Hobbs

Top Revenue Per Store:

Gold | Daniel Ruiz-Perez & Jason Winters

Silver | Dave Dafoe & Ted Pacifici

Bronze | Chrissy Libbey

Top Same-Store Sales Gain:

Gold | Jonathan Hobbs

Silver | Parker Bowers & Jason Keating

Bronze | Daniel Ruiz-Perez & Jason Winters

Congratulations to all, and keep up the good work!