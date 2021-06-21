RTO Folks Help Raise Thousands for Ill Child Through Annual Ride

The 8th annual Dumon McCain Memorial Ride honored Colton Laird (picured) in his family’s fight against cytomegalovirus.

Misty and Brian Grow of Growby’s LLC, dba Growby’s RTO recently helped host the 8th Annual Dumon McCain Memorial Ride in Bedford, Indiana, a motorcycle ride and event fundraiser held annually to benefit a child and family in need.

This year’s event raised $10,191 for Colton Laird and his family of Paoli, Indiana, and had 106 bikes participating – both new records for the ride, which is the state’s longest-running private motorcycle ride.

The Dumon McCain Memorial Ride broke records and filled the road.

Colton Laird, now just over a year old, was diagnosed in utero with cytomegalovirus, which caused severe brain damage. Upon birth, Colton was put on a CPAP machine to help him breathe and a feeding tube for nourishment; he has been diagnosed with seven different brain-development disorders, including lissencephaly, which gives him a 10-15-year life expectancy. Colton has a twin brother, Jesse, and a big brother, 2-year-old Remington; their parents, Braydon and Trinidi, must stay home in order to care for their young boys and give Colton the round-the-clock care he requires.

The Dumon McCain Memorial Ride was founded by and is organized each year by Brian and Misty Grow, Rachel and Morgan Lee, and Amy and Byron Amaya, and honors Amy Amaya’s son, Dumon. Dumon battled brain cancer from a very young age, and inspired many others through the way he lived his life. He died at age 14, and the first ride’s donations went to cover expenses Amy acquired while providing his medical care.

Every year, the three host couples seek out a family going through a similar situation and donate event proceeds to help lighten their financial burdens or help further brain-cancer research.

This year, the event also included a $5-a-plate breakfast donated by Golden Corral, as well as live and silent auctions held at a local Buffalo Wings & Rings.

From Left: The Laird family – Braydon (father), Colton (twin with bottle), Remington (older brother), Trinidi (mother), Jesse (twin with pacifier).