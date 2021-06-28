Full-O-Pep’s Annual Expo a Superb Success

President David David (center) presents to the attendees at the Annual Trade Show/Expo to celebrate the 40th anniversary.

Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc., dba American Rental held its Annual Trade Show/Expo and company hog roast recently in Nashville, Indiana. As the company celebrates its 40th anniversary, this year’s annual event included all 56 Full-O-Pep store managers and more than 35 rent-to-own vendors.

The event also included the Kent Hoffman Golf Tournament, with a portion of every entry – as well as local store contributions – going to benefit the Riley Children’s Foundation, the fundraising arm of Indianapolis-based Riley Hospital for Children. Full-O-Pep’s $10,000 donation will be used to support pediatric research and patient programs at the hospital. Full-O-Pep also contributes to Kosair Charities in Kentucky, to help children undergoing medical treatment and their families.

The trade show floor hosted 35 vendors — signaling a return to regular in-person events.

Following the Expo, the company hog roast – open to all employees and their families – offered tons of fun and a healthy dose of employee appreciation. Held on property owned by the family of Full-O-Pep President David P. David, this year’s hog roast included go karts, a zipline, tethered hot-air balloon rides, inflatables for the kids, a live band (blues musician Brandon Santini), and a fireworks finale.

“It always takes a lot of time, planning, and teamwork to make this annual event happen,” said David. “The vendors were on-board to come out, and they made sure we had plenty of product to show. Everyone worked well together, and all the feedback we’ve gotten from our employees and vendors was that the event was a whole lot of fun, in addition to being educational and informative.”

More photos of the event can be seen through this photo album.