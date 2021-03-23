SKC Enterprises Debuts New Awards at Virtual Annual Meeting

Owner Larry Carrico begins the award ceremony at the Virtual Rent One and RNR Tire Express Midwest Annual Meeting.

St. Louis-based SKC Enterprises Inc., dba Rent One recently held a virtual Rent One and RNR Tire Express Midwest Annual Meeting, featuring new awards and a vendor-sponsored trivia night for the ages. The meeting also coincided with a week-long charity drive benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Feeding America, and Rent One/RNR Tire Express Midwest’s own Great Expectations Foundation. This year’s drive raised $77,103 in coworker pledges, which will turn into $185,000 over the rest of the year, with company matching and matches from Owners Larry and Sharon Carrico personally.

Each morning of the event featured a Zoom presentation, including a welcome from Larry Carrico and President Trent Agin — appreciating employees for their efforts in 2020 and introducing the company’s 2021 emphasis as “The Year of the Client” — a report on client growth, and a marketing update. Every afternoon, various vendors offered half-hour presentations via Zoom, while others provided open online “rooms” for participants to visit and shop.

President Trent Agin presents the 2020 Store Manager of the Year.

“We didn’t have the opportunity to get together last year, so to have an agenda and some deliverables for our folks — as well as just getting together — was incredible,” says Agin. “We’re using more digital platforms to communicate, and enjoyed the face-time we got with our people and vendors — whose support has been amazing. We really miss getting together, but happy to do what we can.”

For Rent One and RNR team members, the whole week was a spirit week — coworkers at all 114 store locations were encouraged to wear jeans with their favorite Rent One/RNR shirts Monday-Thursday, and with a shirt showing their hometown spirit Friday and Saturday.

Winners of some of the celebration’s awesome awards included:

Rent One Employer of the Year: Elvis Riley of corporate.

of corporate. Rent One Rookie of the Year: Rachel Reed of Sparta, Missouri.

of Sparta, Missouri. Rent One Regional Sales Manager of the Year: Scott Houchin of Region #5.

of Region #5. Rent One Store of the Year: Anna, Illinois, recipient Wade Marks .

. Rent One Store Manager of the Year: Joe Tubb of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Rent One Presidential Award of Excellence: Aubrey Ruiz of Batesville, Arkansas.

of Batesville, Arkansas. Rent One Vendor of the Year: O’Rourke Sales Company, recipient Bill French.

Additional individual awards were presented to Rising Stars, RNR Wheel Techs, and Delivery Techs of the Year, as well as Heart Awards to those embodying the idea of service before self. Individual winners received a beautiful award, a one-of-a-kind award jacket, a commemorative tumbler, and a special surprise cookie package, as well as an entry for Rent One’s annual all-expense-paid Over the Top Achievers’ Trip to Mexico. Additional store awards were given for extraordinary Team Spirit. Store winners received a beautiful award, a $10/person lunch, and a Jeans Day selected by the store.