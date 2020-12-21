APRO

PTS Announces Launch of Insurance Company

Posted: December 21, 2020 by APRO Communications

PTS Financial Services recently announced its launch of PTS Insurance Company within its family of companies. The new offshoot company is an American domestic entity based in Georgia, and licensed and regulated by the Georgia Office of Insurance Commissioner.

Through PTS Insurance, the company intends to tailor coverage to meet the particular needs of each of its affiliates, including PTS Direct Benefits, providing more options and greater flexibility than ever.

“As we continue to grow our services and offerings at PTS, we have an increasing desire to give our affiliates peace of mind in the security of our companies and our continued growth trajectory,” said PTS Direct Benefits CEO Tony Farrell. “PTS Insurance is an important step in our strategic plans for future expansion into regulated insurance services and new financial products to support our affiliates and their customers.”

Category: Industry News

