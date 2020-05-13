Nationwide’s Back to Business Hub Supplies Resources for Dealers

Nationwide Marketing Group has released a trove of resources as dealers across the country look for guidance on reopening their showrooms to the public. The Back to Business Hub, located on Nationwide’s public website, is aimed at making the path to reopening an easy one to navigate for retailers.

“Every RTO dealer has hard decisions to make and must choose their own path to reopening,” says Nationwide RentDirect Director Keven Dalke. “We have prepared tools to provide insights into Business Services, Digital, Merchandising, Marketing, Human Capital and Health Policy to hopefully help make it easier on them. Within each of these areas, dealers will find best practices, checklists, policy recommendations and template forms to help guide your decisions.”

The Hub organizes all of these resources into essential business functions, making it easy for dealers to find the information they need. Just as the situation with COVID-19 has been fluid and ever-changing, the Hub will act in a similar fashion. As new information and resources become available, Nationwide will work quickly to add them to the Back to Business Hub.

Nationwide’s internal business area experts worked to gather these resources over the past several weeks as attention has shifted from managing a business through the crisis to preparing to come out on the other side. Where applicable, Nationwide leaned on employment attorneys to help develop and vet this information.

