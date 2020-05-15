Becoming Social Media Savvy? Explore Hootsuite

Social media is here to stay. With more than 3.5 billion people using social media in 2019, there is no doubt that it has changed how the world works, plays and shops. According to a recent study, 90.4% of Millennials, 77.5% of Generation X and 48.2% of Baby Boomers are active social media users. Among businesses surveyed, 73% said their efforts in social media marketing have been “somewhat effective” or “very effective.” To help master the evolving digital landscape, experts suggest looking at a popular social media management platform, Hootsuite.

Hootsuite is a current social media management platform with over 15 million users, including more than 800 of the world’s Fortune 1000 companies. In a nutshell, this online tool helps to simplify, organize and can manage all social media campaigns on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Youtube, Snapchat and more.

By connecting multiple social media accounts, Hootsuite simplifies and organizes an online presence onto a single, useful dashboard. It helps keep track of social media timelines, feeds, posts, comments, mentions, keyword searches and advertisements. One can create and schedule new posts in advance using the stock image library, or upload produced photos and videos. In the tool, one can perform bulk scheduling, edit pictures, preview messages and create reports to analyze the effectiveness of a social media strategy. For even more functionality, there’s a library of free integration tools that allow Hootsuite to work with other platforms such as Google Drive.

For small businesses, the benefit of a tool like Hootsuite is to make an online customer’s engagement faster and easier. Having the right tools can make a big difference in success, especially for businesses struggling to manage social media campaigns or expanding further into social media marketing.

Hootsuite Academy offers free video training on how to use the platform, and management practices for social media campaigns to avoid being overwhelmed. They also provide certifications for advanced topics and to develop social media professionals.

Hootsuite offers five plan tiers: Free, Professional, Team, Business, and Enterprise. The Free tier supports one user and up to three social media profiles, while the other plans are good for larger organizations.