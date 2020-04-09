Aaron’s Manufacturing Facility Adapts to Produce Medical Supplies

Aaron’s Inc. announced this week its collaboration with PruittHealth, a healthcare organization, to donate thousands of personal cloth masks to local Georgia medical centers. These masks–considered personal protective equipment (PPE)–are one of the many needed items in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Georgia Department of Health confirmed Georgia has tested more than 31,200 people for COVID-19, of which, there are now more than 7,500 confirmed cases as of April 6.

“We hope that by providing PPE to the heroes on the frontlines of this pandemic that we make a positive difference during this difficult time,” says Chief Executive Officer of Aaron’s Inc., John Robinson.

The company shared that Aaron’s Woodhaven Furniture manufacturing facility located in Coolidge, Georgia, will change its production to cloth masks, sheets and gowns. The partnership is also examining its ability to donate more hospital bedding and mattresses.

“Woodhaven Furniture initiated its ‘Sew Happy to Help’ project and has converted cut-and-sewing functions of its furniture manufacturing capacity to produce much-needed PPE supplies to support local communities throughout Georgia and elsewhere,” says Robinson.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) gave guidance on March 3 to the PPE manufacturing industry to increase production by 40 percent. The WHO also asked for support from governments and industries to explore ways to reach the increasing global demand.

Current WHO modeling reports affirm the COVID-19 crisis requires an estimated 89 million medical masks each month to respond adequately.

Read Aaron’s Inc.’s original press release.