Mike’s RTO Honored by Local Chamber 

Mike Strong (C) proudly receives recognition as the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce July 2026 Small Business of the Month, alongside his daughter and company Principal Angela Strong-McCool (L) and Chamber Small Business Board member (R) .

APRO member Mike Strong Inc. dba Mike’s Rent-To-Own was recently honored by the Hutchinson/Reno County (Kansas) Chamber of Commerce as the organization’s July 2026 Small Business of the Month.

Mike Strong founded the company in 1981, having left a successful management career with Chrysler to look for the opportunity to build something of his own. Strong moved his family from St. Louis, Missouri, to Hutchinson, Kansas, and opened up a Curtis Mathes franchise. The franchise ended unexpectedly, but Strong rebounded, rebranding and reopening as Mike’s Rent-To-Own.

Today, 45 years later, Strong’s search for a better quality of life for his family has paid off bigtime. The company’s 14 locations across Kansas are owned and operated by not only Mike, but also his children, Michael Strong and Angela Strong-McCool.

Celebrating a Legacy of Caring

Strong says his recipe for business success is a simple trifecta: never give up, do your best every day, and treat your customers like royalty. He and his family also extend their “put people first” philosophy to their teams and communities alike – marking employee milestones and offering great benefits, while additionally supporting local groups, initiatives, schools, scholarship programs, Honor Flights, and shelters for the unhoused and violence survivors.

Mike’s RTO was nominated for Small Business of the Month by other Chamber of Commerce business members, and the Chamber’s Small Business Board presented a plaque to the Strong family commemorating the honor.

“This recognition represents every customer we’ve helped, every relationship we’ve built, and every team member who shows up with pride in what we do,” said Strong. “It affirms our commitment to serving our communities with a customer-first approach, and we’re grateful we get to keep on raising the standards for ourselves and for our industry.”