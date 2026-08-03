AI Is Rewriting RTO Marketing 

The way customers search for rent-to-own (RTO) products is changing faster than ever. In this episode of The RTO Show Podcast, Pete Shau sits down with Ryan Krass, CEO of APRO member wowbrands and co-author of The Rent-to-Own Revolution: The Definitive History of Advocacy and Consumer Access, to discuss why artificial intelligence is transforming online marketing and what rent-to-own dealers need to do to stay competitive.

Rather than focusing on technology for technology’s sake, Krass explains how changes in consumer behavior, economic conditions, and AI-powered search are creating an entirely new digital landscape. For dealers, understanding those shifts may become just as important as managing inventory or customer service.

AI for RTO Marketing Starts with Better Data

One of the biggest changes Krass highlights is that customers are no longer browsing websites the way they did even a year ago. Instead of clicking through multiple search results, consumers increasingly receive answers directly from AI-generated search results. If a dealer’s website isn’t providing the right information in a format AI can understand, that business may never become part of the conversation.

Krass argues that the goal is no longer simply driving traffic to a website. Instead, dealers must ensure their websites contain accurate product information, detailed descriptions, current inventory, and structured data that AI tools can easily interpret. High-quality information has become just as valuable as attractive website design.

He also explains that reviews, local listings, and third-party mentions carry more weight than ever. AI increasingly evaluates what others say about a business when determining which companies to recommend to consumers.

Consumer Behavior Is Changing Too

The conversation extends beyond technology into broader economic trends. Krass explains how inflation and rising household expenses are also influencing the way consumers shop. Searches for terms such as cheap appliances, used appliances, and affordable payment options have increased significantly as shoppers look for ways to stretch their budgets.

For rent-to-own dealers, that shift presents opportunities to rethink how used inventory, clearance merchandise, and durable household essentials are marketed. Rather than relying on the same messaging that worked a few years ago, dealers may need to adjust their content to reflect what today’s customers are actively searching for.

Krass also discusses how buy now, pay later services and virtual lease-to-own programs are reshaping consumer expectations. While those models continue to grow, he believes traditional rent-to-own still offers unique advantages, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty when flexible ownership options become even more valuable.

Throughout the discussion, Krass emphasizes that successful dealers will adapt by improving their online presence, strengthening local credibility, and providing AI systems with clear, trustworthy information that accurately represents their business.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

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