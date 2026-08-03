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AI Is Rewriting RTO Marketing 

The way customers search for rent-to-own (RTO) products is changing faster than ever. In this episode of The RTO Show PodcastPete Shau sits down with Ryan Krass, CEO of APRO member wowbrands and co-author of The Rent-to-Own Revolution: The Definitive History of Advocacy and Consumer Access, to discuss why artificial intelligence is transforming online marketing and what rent-to-own dealers need to do to stay competitive. 

Rather than focusing on technology for technology’s sake, Krass explains how changes in consumer behavior, economic conditions, and AI-powered search are creating an entirely new digital landscape. For dealers, understanding those shifts may become just as important as managing inventory or customer service. 

AI for RTO Marketing Starts with Better Data 

One of the biggest changes Krass highlights is that customers are no longer browsing websites the way they did even a year ago. Instead of clicking through multiple search results, consumers increasingly receive answers directly from AI-generated search results. If a dealer’s website isn’t providing the right information in a format AI can understand, that business may never become part of the conversation. 

Krass argues that the goal is no longer simply driving traffic to a website. Instead, dealers must ensure their websites contain accurate product information, detailed descriptions, current inventory, and structured data that AI tools can easily interpret. High-quality information has become just as valuable as attractive website design. 

He also explains that reviews, local listings, and third-party mentions carry more weight than ever. AI increasingly evaluates what others say about a business when determining which companies to recommend to consumers. 

Consumer Behavior Is Changing Too 

The conversation extends beyond technology into broader economic trends. Krass explains how inflation and rising household expenses are also influencing the way consumers shop. Searches for terms such as cheap appliances, used appliances, and affordable payment options have increased significantly as shoppers look for ways to stretch their budgets. 

For rent-to-own dealers, that shift presents opportunities to rethink how used inventory, clearance merchandise, and durable household essentials are marketed. Rather than relying on the same messaging that worked a few years ago, dealers may need to adjust their content to reflect what today’s customers are actively searching for. 

Krass also discusses how buy now, pay later services and virtual lease-to-own programs are reshaping consumer expectations. While those models continue to grow, he believes traditional rent-to-own still offers unique advantages, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty when flexible ownership options become even more valuable. 

Throughout the discussion, Krass emphasizes that successful dealers will adapt by improving their online presence, strengthening local credibility, and providing AI systems with clear, trustworthy information that accurately represents their business. 

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 