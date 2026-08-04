Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Bolin Makes Waves at Annual Picnic 

Bolin corporate team members: (L to R) Administrative Assistant Tomeka Twiss, President Chris Bolin, Operations Manager John Doroba, and Office Manager Valerie Mai take a break from the hot sun at Venture River Water Park. 

APRO Member Bolin Rental Purchase recently held its annual company summer outing to Venture River Water Park in Eddyville, Kentucky – Bolin’s 14th year to hold the event at this splashy venue. 

“We know the folks who run this water park,” said President Chris Bolin. “Everyone has so much fun here, and Eddyville is the perfect spot because it’s no more than an hour drive time for all of our employees and family.” 

More than 60 Bolin employees and family members – including 17 children ages 12 and under – spent the day riding waterslides, surfing the wave pool, and floating the lazy river at the park. The company also provided a delicious barbecue lunch for all, catered by The Joint BBQ. 

A Winning Tradition 

Following lunch, Bolin employees competed for gift cards by answering questions about their company and culture, and participated in drawings for several super door prizes. 

Additionally, all 17 youngsters received gifts, drawing numbers to choose among a selection of cool prizes for their age group. 

“We keep on doing this event each year because it works really well for us,” Bolin said. “Not only does everyone get to enjoy time with both their families and their colleagues, but also our company leadership gets to meet or catch up with all our employees and their families. It’s a win-win all-around!” 

Two men stand outside together smiling. One man is wearing a tee and khakis, and holding up a piece of paper with a picture of an LG TV on it; the other is wearing a white Bolin Rental Purchase tee and blue swim trunks.
Chris Bolin (R) presents Store Manager Tim Bailey (L) with a spectacular door prize – a certificate for a 65” LG UHD television. 
A man, woman, and two children, dressed in summer clothing and swimwear and carrying backpacks and totes, stand together outside and smile.
Branden Camp (L) and his daughter, Brenna (front), and Megan (C) and Aubrey Oneal (R) are happy to be in Eddyville, Kentucky, for the company’s annual summer outing. 
Two men stand outside together smiling. One man is wearing a black tank and shorts, and holding an open black box; the other is wearing a white Bolin Rental Purchase tee and blue swim trunks.
Brandon Plesha (L) shows off a door prize he won thanks to President Chris Bolin (R). 
Josh Brumitt and his son, Daniel, join Jessica Clora (far R) and her daughter, Nina Marlin, ready to ride the waves at the Bolin company summer event.
A man and woman wearing summery clothing and sandals, stand together outside, smiling. The man totes an overstuffed backpack.
Nick Arnold and Merri Crick came well-prepared for a full day of summer fun at the company’s annual waterpark and picnic event. 
A man, woman, and three children, dressed in summer clothing and swimwear and carrying backpacks and totes, stand outside together and smile.
Michael (L) and Shyleigh Morazzano (R) and family enjoy the annual company summer outing. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 