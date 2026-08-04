Bolin Makes Waves at Annual Picnic 

Bolin corporate team members: (L to R) Administrative Assistant Tomeka Twiss, President Chris Bolin, Operations Manager John Doroba, and Office Manager Valerie Mai take a break from the hot sun at Venture River Water Park.

APRO Member Bolin Rental Purchase recently held its annual company summer outing to Venture River Water Park in Eddyville, Kentucky – Bolin’s 14th year to hold the event at this splashy venue.

“We know the folks who run this water park,” said President Chris Bolin. “Everyone has so much fun here, and Eddyville is the perfect spot because it’s no more than an hour drive time for all of our employees and family.”

More than 60 Bolin employees and family members – including 17 children ages 12 and under – spent the day riding waterslides, surfing the wave pool, and floating the lazy river at the park. The company also provided a delicious barbecue lunch for all, catered by The Joint BBQ.

A Winning Tradition

Following lunch, Bolin employees competed for gift cards by answering questions about their company and culture, and participated in drawings for several super door prizes.

Additionally, all 17 youngsters received gifts, drawing numbers to choose among a selection of cool prizes for their age group.

“We keep on doing this event each year because it works really well for us,” Bolin said. “Not only does everyone get to enjoy time with both their families and their colleagues, but also our company leadership gets to meet or catch up with all our employees and their families. It’s a win-win all-around!”

Chris Bolin (R) presents Store Manager Tim Bailey (L) with a spectacular door prize – a certificate for a 65” LG UHD television. Branden Camp (L) and his daughter, Brenna (front), and Megan (C) and Aubrey Oneal (R) are happy to be in Eddyville, Kentucky, for the company’s annual summer outing. Brandon Plesha (L) shows off a door prize he won thanks to President Chris Bolin (R).