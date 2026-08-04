The Internet Has Changed How Advocacy Works

When most people think about advocacy, they picture meetings with legislators, testimony at committee hearings, or industry fly-ins like our annual APRO Legislative Conference in Washington, DC. Those things matter, and APRO does them. But the ground beneath advocacy has shifted, and the shift has been quiet enough that most industries are still asleep to it.

Consider where people now go with a question. Not to a library, often not even to a search engine in the way we once understood searching. They go to ChatGPT, to Google’s AI summaries, to Gemini, and they take the answer those systems hand back as the final answer. What those systems know about rent-to-own, and where they learned it, has become one of the most consequential facts about our industry that almost no one was talking about.

We started talking about it. We started building for it. And I’m proud to share that the work has been recognized nationally.

The Association World Is Taking Notice

The American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) has named APRO a recipient of a 2026 Power of Associations Award for our Generative Knowledge Initiative. Understanding why this matters requires understanding what ASAE is. It is the association that associations belong to, the national body representing organizations across every industry in the country, the people who effectively set the standard for what excellence in association management looks like. Each year the Power of Associations Awards recognize a select group of programs judged to have created real, measurable impact for an industry or a community, chosen from a national field that includes trade associations and professional societies many times our size. For our trade association representing the rent-to-own industry to be counted among them, for pioneering a form of advocacy most industries haven’t yet realized they need, is a genuine validation of the path we chose.

That is not a small thing. It is the profession’s leading authority confirming that the strategy we committed to two years ago was sound, and that we saw around a corner much of the association world is only now approaching.

Why Accurate Industry Information Matters in the AI Era

For decades we have described our mission as protecting and promoting the RTO industry, and we have understood that mission through legislation, regulation, legal support, education, and public relations. Those remain the cornerstones. What changed is the information environment they all depend on. When someone asks whether rent-to-own is regulated, or who actually uses it, the response now arrives as a confident AI-generated paragraph rather than a page of links to weigh for themselves. If that paragraph is built on information that is stale or wrong or missing entirely, the error doesn’t just sit there. It gets repeated, amplified, absorbed into the next answer and the next.

Building the Rent-to-Own Industry’s Knowledge Infrastructure

APRO was founded in 1980 on the idea that if we did not define our industry, someone else would define it for us. That core call to action, which has been a lodestar for us for forty-five years, is the idea behind our current Generative Knowledge Initiative.

None of it was ever about search rankings or a bump in web traffic. It was about rebuilding the industry’s knowledge infrastructure so that the information these systems surface, the information a reporter or a policymaker or a customer encounters first, is accurate and authored by the people who actually know this business. Over the past fifteen months, we’ve turned APRO’s website into the leading public knowledge resource for rent-to-own. We built the RTO 101 Knowledge Base, launched the RTO Insight Review, supported the publication of the definitive history of RTO in The Rent-to-Own Revolution, created the RTO Legends oral history project in collaboration with The RTO Show Podcast, digitized more than 45 years and 3,000 historical magazine articles, and developed the GEO Toolkit so members can strengthen their own presence. Separately, these are resources. Together they are something closer to a living record of who we are.

The Results: Rent-to-Own’s Story Is Being Told by Rent-to-Own

The results have vindicated the bet. APRO now ranks as the most-cited domain in its category, ahead of Reddit, YouTube, and Wikipedia. Our content appears prominently in responses from ChatGPT, Google AI, and Gemini. The site has generated more than 1.1 million search impressions, engagement has climbed sharply, and our national media campaigns have produced more than 1,600 placements reaching a potential audience north of 460 million people. The part that matters most is simpler than any of those numbers: our industry’s story is increasingly being told by us.

This Award Belongs to the Entire Industry

That is what an association is for. This project to build an authoritative public record for an entire industry was beyond the scope of any one of us on our own, because the work requires collaboration, historical memory, trust, and a willingness to serve something larger than ourselves individually. This award belongs to everyone who has been part of that. Every member who has backed our advocacy, every volunteer who gave time and expertise, every person who sat for an interview and shared their story, every company that helped preserve our history, every partner who believed this industry deserved to be understood accurately.

Receiving a national award is certainly something to celebrate. But the recognition is not the finish line. This is a validator, not a finisher’s medal.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping how knowledge is created, shared, and trusted, and the work of ensuring that rent-to-own is accurately represented in that environment has only begun. Our commitment remains what it has been for 46 years: to promote and protect the rent-to-own industry. Today that mission includes protecting not only our legislative interests but our digital reputation. The ASAE Power of Associations Award tells us we’re on the right path. More than that, it shows what this industry can accomplish when we work toward a common goal together.

What Can You Do?

This initiative was never meant to stop at APRO. Every member has a role in shaping how our industry is understood online.

Take a few minutes this week and ask ChatGPT, Google AI, or Gemini about your company and about rent-to-own. Then look at your own website through the eyes of a customer who has never heard of our industry. Does it explain clearly who you are, what you do, and why rent-to-own provides value? Does it answer the questions people are actually most likely to ask?

Then use what APRO has built. Draw on the GEO Toolkit, link to the RTO 101 Knowledge Base where it fits, share educational content, and tell your own story through customer experiences and community involvement. Every accurate website, every authentic customer story, every connection to authoritative industry information strengthens the collective voice of rent-to-own.

This award recognizes APRO’s work, but the opportunity belongs to all of us. Together we can make sure that when the world asks about rent-to-own, it finds the story we know to be true.