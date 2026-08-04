Aaron’s WINGS Helps Build, Furnish Louisiana Homes 

Aaron’s team members from the Store Support Center and local stores help construct two homes for single moms in Lafayette, Louisiana.

In Lafayette, Louisiana, women from Aaron’s, LLC, recently sponsored the Lafayette Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build program, helping construct and furnish homes for two single moms and their families.

The Habitat Women’s Build is an annual initiative intended to engage and empower community members to raise funds and build affordable homes for local families. Aaron’s Women’s Initiative for Networking, Growth, and Sharing (WINGS) partnered with the Aaron’s Foundation via Aaron’s Gives to secure the company’s sponsorship of the event with the Lafayette Habitat.

Last February, WINGS members attended the Women’s Build Kick-Off Party. In April, two Aaron’s Store Support Center team members – Darienne Urrea and DeShanta Cox – went to Lafayette for a hands-on build day, where they worked alongside Regional Manager Eric Hoffman and local Aaron’s store employees.

Supporting Families, Strengthening Communities

The two homes were constructed for local mothers Kearston Hawkins and Patqueline Roy and their respective families. On July 1, 2026, Urrea, Hoffman, Store General Manager Andrea Melancon, and other Aaron’s team members joined the Lafayette Habitat staff, volunteers, and supporters to dedicate the homes. Aaron’s also donated a queen bedroom set – bed, dresser, nightstand, and mirror – to Hawkins, and a new washer/dryer set to Roy, to help their new houses feel like homes.

“WINGS’ mission is to empower and uplift women through diversity, professional development, and community engagement,” said WINGS Co-Lead Urrea. “So the opportunity to sponsor a program that builds homes for women community members was a natural extension of that mission.”