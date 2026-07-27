Why Relationships Still Drive RTO Operations 

The rent-to-own industry has changed dramatically over the past two decades. Customers shop differently, technology has transformed daily operations, and recruiting the next generation of employees requires a new approach. Yet according to Phil Hamer, Director of Corporate Store Operations for APRO member BHF Operating Company, LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, one thing has remained constant: people.

During a recent conversation with Pete Shau on The RTO Show Podcast, Hamer reflected on his 24-year career, which began as a delivery driver and eventually led to overseeing 33 corporate stores. Along the way, he discovered that while processes and tools evolve, successful RTO operations are still built on strong relationships.

Why Relationships Define Successful RTO Operations

Like many long-time industry leaders, Hamer’s career started on the truck. Those early years taught him much more than deliveries and collections. They gave him firsthand experience building trust with customers, understanding their circumstances, and finding solutions that fit their needs.

Today, that same mindset shapes the way he develops leaders. Rather than simply managing stores, Hamer focuses on helping employees build careers. He believes leadership is about coaching people and communicating clearly while creating an environment where team members can continue growing long after they’ve mastered the day-to-day responsibilities of the job.

That people-first philosophy also extends to recruiting. Hamer explains that today’s candidates expect faster communication throughout the hiring process, making timely follow-up and consistent engagement more important than ever. While the hiring tools have changed, the goal remains the same: finding people who enjoy serving customers and helping them succeed.

Adapting Without Losing the Human Touch

Throughout the episode, Hamer discusses how customer expectations continue to evolve. More shoppers begin their buying journey online, and younger consumers increasingly value flexibility over long-term ownership. Those changing habits present new opportunities for the rent-to-own industry, but they also reinforce the importance of clearly communicating what lease ownership offers.

As retailers introduce more payment options and financing alternatives, Hamer believes independent rent-to-own dealers continue to stand apart because of the relationships they build. Customers are not simply completing a transaction. They’re working with local professionals who deliver the merchandise, provide ongoing service, and remain available long after the initial agreement.

The conversation also explores emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. While Hamer sees AI becoming a valuable tool for reporting and uncovering operational insights, he believes technology should support people rather than replace them. In an industry built on relationships, the human connection remains one of rent-to-own’s greatest strengths.

That commitment to relationships extends beyond the showroom as well. Hamer shares how Buddy’s corporate stores actively support their local communities through charitable events, youth programs, blood drives, and holiday initiatives. For him, community involvement isn’t simply another marketing strategy. It’s another opportunity to earn trust and reinforce the relationships that have always been at the heart of successful RTO operations.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

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