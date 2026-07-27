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Why Relationships Still Drive RTO Operations 

The rent-to-own industry has changed dramatically over the past two decades. Customers shop differently, technology has transformed daily operations, and recruiting the next generation of employees requires a new approach. Yet according to Phil Hamer, Director of Corporate Store Operations for APRO member BHF Operating Company, LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, one thing has remained constant: people. 

During a recent conversation with Pete Shau on The RTO Show Podcast, Hamer reflected on his 24-year career, which began as a delivery driver and eventually led to overseeing 33 corporate stores. Along the way, he discovered that while processes and tools evolve, successful RTO operations are still built on strong relationships. 

Why Relationships Define Successful RTO Operations 

Like many long-time industry leaders, Hamer’s career started on the truck. Those early years taught him much more than deliveries and collections. They gave him firsthand experience building trust with customers, understanding their circumstances, and finding solutions that fit their needs. 

Today, that same mindset shapes the way he develops leaders. Rather than simply managing stores, Hamer focuses on helping employees build careers. He believes leadership is about coaching people and communicating clearly while creating an environment where team members can continue growing long after they’ve mastered the day-to-day responsibilities of the job. 

That people-first philosophy also extends to recruiting. Hamer explains that today’s candidates expect faster communication throughout the hiring process, making timely follow-up and consistent engagement more important than ever. While the hiring tools have changed, the goal remains the same: finding people who enjoy serving customers and helping them succeed. 

Adapting Without Losing the Human Touch 

Throughout the episode, Hamer discusses how customer expectations continue to evolve. More shoppers begin their buying journey online, and younger consumers increasingly value flexibility over long-term ownership. Those changing habits present new opportunities for the rent-to-own industry, but they also reinforce the importance of clearly communicating what lease ownership offers. 

As retailers introduce more payment options and financing alternatives, Hamer believes independent rent-to-own dealers continue to stand apart because of the relationships they build. Customers are not simply completing a transaction. They’re working with local professionals who deliver the merchandise, provide ongoing service, and remain available long after the initial agreement. 

The conversation also explores emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. While Hamer sees AI becoming a valuable tool for reporting and uncovering operational insights, he believes technology should support people rather than replace them. In an industry built on relationships, the human connection remains one of rent-to-own’s greatest strengths. 

That commitment to relationships extends beyond the showroom as well. Hamer shares how Buddy’s corporate stores actively support their local communities through charitable events, youth programs, blood drives, and holiday initiatives. For him, community involvement isn’t simply another marketing strategy. It’s another opportunity to earn trust and reinforce the relationships that have always been at the heart of successful RTO operations. 

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 