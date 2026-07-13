Why Business Owners Freeze: Clearing the SLEARY 

Business owners rarely struggle because they lack information. More often, they struggle because they have too much of it. In this episode of The RTO Show Podcast, Pete Shau welcomes author John Preston to discuss his upcoming book, Clearing the SLEARY, and why business decision paralysis has become one of the biggest obstacles facing entrepreneurs today.

Building on ideas from his previous book, 40 Flushes to Grow Your Business, Preston explains why many owners know exactly what they should do next but still find themselves unable to take action.Instead of a lack of knowledge, he argues that mental clutter, fear, and overwhelm are what keep businesses from moving forward.

Understanding Business Decision Paralysis

Preston introduces the concept of “SLEARY,” an acronym for self-doubt, limiting beliefs, exhaustion, anxiety, regret, and your ego. He compares these emotions to a clogged sink, explaining that every new worry or distraction adds to the blockage until owners become paralyzed by decisions. Rather than making the wrong choice, many simply make no choice at all, causing their business to stand still while competitors continue moving forward.

The conversation also explores how today’s constant flow of emails, notifications, social media, and AI-generated information contributes to business decision paralysis. Preston encourages entrepreneurs to regularly ask themselves whether the information they’re consuming is something they can actually control or act upon. If not, it may simply be adding more clutter instead of creating clarity.

Creating Systems That Drive Action

Rather than relying on motivation alone, Preston believes successful business owners develop systems for making decisions before emotions take over. One practical example is spending 10 to 15 minutes each evening planning the following day’s priorities. He argues this simple habit helps eliminate wasted time spent deciding what to do next and allows owners to stay focused on actions that move the business forward.

The discussion also covers using AI as a tool for organizing thoughts instead of creating more overwhelm. By treating AI as a sounding board to prioritize goals and organize ideas, business owners can reduce mental clutter while remaining mindful that technology often favors the safest path rather than the boldest business opportunity.

Preston’s insights provide practical strategies for recognizing mental roadblocks, making confident decisions, and creating systems that support long-term business growth.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

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