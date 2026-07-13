Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Why Business Owners Freeze: Clearing the SLEARY 

Business owners rarely struggle because they lack information. More often, they struggle because they have too much of it. In this episode of The RTO Show PodcastPete Shau welcomes author John Preston to discuss his upcoming book, Clearing the SLEARY, and why business decision paralysis has become one of the biggest obstacles facing entrepreneurs today.  

Building on ideas from his previous book, 40 Flushes to Grow Your Business, Preston explains why many owners know exactly what they should do next but still find themselves unable to take action.Instead of a lack of knowledge, he argues that mental clutter, fear, and overwhelm are what keep businesses from moving forward.  

Understanding Business Decision Paralysis 

Preston introduces the concept of “SLEARY,” an acronym for self-doubt, limiting beliefs, exhaustion, anxiety, regret, and your ego. He compares these emotions to a clogged sink, explaining that every new worry or distraction adds to the blockage until owners become paralyzed by decisions. Rather than making the wrong choice, many simply make no choice at all, causing their business to stand still while competitors continue moving forward.  

The conversation also explores how today’s constant flow of emails, notifications, social media, and AI-generated information contributes to business decision paralysis. Preston encourages entrepreneurs to regularly ask themselves whether the information they’re consuming is something they can actually control or act upon. If not, it may simply be adding more clutter instead of creating clarity.  

Creating Systems That Drive Action 

Rather than relying on motivation alone, Preston believes successful business owners develop systems for making decisions before emotions take over. One practical example is spending 10 to 15 minutes each evening planning the following day’s priorities. He argues this simple habit helps eliminate wasted time spent deciding what to do next and allows owners to stay focused on actions that move the business forward.  

The discussion also covers using AI as a tool for organizing thoughts instead of creating more overwhelm. By treating AI as a sounding board to prioritize goals and organize ideas, business owners can reduce mental clutter while remaining mindful that technology often favors the safest path rather than the boldest business opportunity.  

Preston’s insights provide practical strategies for recognizing mental roadblocks, making confident decisions, and creating systems that support long-term business growth. 

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 