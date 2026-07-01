The 2026-2028 APRO Vendor Advisory Committee Candidates

An email was sent to the primary contact associated with your membership with access to an online ballot for the 2026-2028 APRO Vendor Advisory Committee from info@rtohq.org.
If you have not received the email, be sure to check your junk mail. Ballots may be submitted through this link no later than Friday, July 31.
*(I) indicates an incumbent candidate.
Monica Bean (I)
Account Executive
RTO Reinsurance Concepts
Monica Bean is an Account Executive with RTO Reinsurance Concepts, bringing over a decade of industry experience to the APRO community. Now seeking her third term on the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee, Monica has served four consecutive years working to elevate the visibility and voice of service vendors within the RTO space. A passionate advocate for the industry, she has been instrumental in shining a spotlight on the value vendors bring to operators and dealers alike. Monica is also proud to have sponsored the APRO Women's Forum and attended LegCon 2026, reflecting her commitment to a stronger, more inclusive industry for all.
Craig Grzech
Specialty Channel Manager
Whirlpool
I am a seasoned business professional known for my leadership, practical judgment, and commitment to results. Throughout my career, I have focused on building strong relationships, identifying opportunities, and helping dealers grow through thoughtful strategy and dependable execution. My experience as a restaurant manager, national retail sales manager, and now as specialty channel manager has helped me maintain a balance of initiative, professionalism, and adaptability in changing business environments. I take pride in never losing sight of the fact that we are in a people business. And the relationships I have developed have helped me to maintain my value as a clear communicator, with a collaborative approach, who has the ability to turn ideas into action. With the utmost integrity I guide teams, support clients, advance business goals all with a strong work ethic.
Justin Hosie
Partner
Hudson Cook
Justin Hosie is a partner at Hudson Cook, and chair of the firm’s Small Dollar and Alternative Financial Services Practice Group. He counsels clients in rent-to-own / lease-to-own on compliance with consumer protection laws.
Justin frequently speaks at industry conferences, addressing consumer protections, the CFPB, innovation, and ethics. He also co-presents Hudson Cook's monthly CFPB Bites of the Month webinar series with Eric Johnson and Kristen Yarrows. Justin is recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© for Financial Services Regulation Law, and is AV rated by Martindale Hubbell.
James MacAlpine (I)
Account Executive
Benefit Marketing Solutions (Aon)
I have spent more than 40 years in the rent-to-own industry, serving as an operator, independent dealer, buying group executive, and vendor. I spent 14 years with Rent-A-Center, advancing to regional leadership roles, before partnering in a three-store operation that grew to 27 locations across Texas. After selling to Aaron's, I joined Nationwide Marketing Group, where I launched and grew its Rent-to-Own Division to 170 members and later served as Senior Vice President of Membership Development. Since 2017, I have been with Benefit Marketing Solutions, supporting over 90% of North America's rent-to-own transactions through industry-leading club programs. I also received APRO's Vendor of the Year in 2012.
Marcus Marter
Director of Operations
Wowbrands
Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Marcus has a degree in photojournalism from Ohio University. He spent 10 years as a staff photographer for the daily newspaper in South Bend before moving back to Columbus in 2012. He began working at wowbrands in 2015 and his first rto client was Countryside Rentals, (DBA Rent-2-Own). Marcus has lead the wowbrands agency, a team of approximately 30 digital marketers focusing on the RTO industry, as Director of Operations since 2016. wowbrands, formed in 2008, manages the digital marketing ecosystem for 29 rto clients nationwide, representing nearly 300 stores.
Chase Pitman
Senior Director of Sales – National Accounts
Ashley Furniture Industries
Chase Pitman is Senior Director of Sales – National Accounts at Ashley Furniture, where he has spent the past 11 years building and growing strategic customer partnerships. For nearly five years, he has focused on the Rent-to-Own channel, collaborating with dealers of all sizes at the state, regional, and national levels. Chase is passionate about leveraging AI to enhance business processes and develop practical, scalable tools. Outside of work, he enjoys time with his wife, Ali, their two dogs, Willow and Rue, and coaching at a CrossFit gym in Columbus, Ohio. He and his wife are expecting their first child this November.
Jimmy Taylor (I)
Regional Vice President of Sales
3Z Brands / Southerland Mattress
I served the remainder of a term for a vacant Vendor Advisory Committee (VAC) position, and in that short period of time, I have learned the importance of the VAC. The VAC is an important, and sometimes overlooked, part of APRO. I have enjoyed the meetings that I have been able to be a part of and look forward to working with members again. Being in the mattress industry for over 26 years and on the RTO side for over 14 years, I have seen the RTO side and retail side become more aligned from my viewpoint managing both at 3Z Brands, I feel that gives me the opportunity to talk with our members about the trends and new technology needed to keep our APRO members on the cutting edge. The RTO industry is an important part of the mattress and furniture industry, often taken for granted, but a key part of the success of the industry.
Andrew Terry
President
O'Rourke Sales Company
Andrew Terry is President of O’Rourke Sales Company, one of the largest national distributors of appliances, electronics, gaming, computers, and outdoor products in the United States. Since joining the company in 2017, he has helped lead a business with seven locations across the country, bringing deep experience distribution, sales leadership, account management, e-commerce, and merchandising.
Andrew began his career in actuarial science before transitioning into the consumer electronics and appliance industry with LG Electronics. Over a 10-year tenure at LG, he held sales and management roles spanning rental accounts, national accounts, regional accounts, e-commerce accounts, and distribution.
Following LG, Andrew served as Senior Vice President of Appliances at hhgregg, a 225-store appliance, furniture, and electronics retailer. In that role, he led marketing, merchandising, e-commerce, and in-store selling strategies for major and premium appliances.
At O’Rourke Sales Company, Andrew draws on his manufacturer, retailer, and distributor experience to guide growth, strengthen customer partnerships, and support the company’s expanding national footprint. His background across multiple channels gives him a broad perspective on the evolving needs of vendors, dealers, and distribution partners.
Outside of his professional work, Andrew is deeply committed to philanthropy. He serves as a board member for the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University and is involved with its Business Executive Committee. O’Rourke Sales Company is also a founding sponsor of the Tee Off Against Pediatric Brain Cancer Golf Event, which supports the Brain Tumor Center at Duke.
Andrew holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in International Finance and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a concentration in Actuarial Science from the University of Vermont, where he also played varsity soccer. He earned additional business accreditation from Copenhagen Business School and from WU Vienna University of Economics and Business. He is a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and Gamma Theta Upsilon honor societies.
Andrew and his wife, Tabitha, have three children: Graciela, Camila, and Andrew. He lives with his family in New Albany, Ohio, near O’Rourke’s Grove City facility. In his free time, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family.
Howard Topping (I)
Co-Founder
Deep Blue Industries / Slumba Mattress
Howard has been involved in the business of Shopper Marketing and Store/Fixture design for his entire career. During this time, he was a part of creating one of the largest, most successful firms in the industry supporting brands and retailers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. In 2018 he and his son Cody developed the Slumba "Mattress in a box" brand. A company 100% focused on the RTO community and committed to provide unique products and services to the industry and the customers it supports. Howard is lifelong creative "thinker", always seeking ways to collaborate with industry leaders, driving innovation and continuous improvement.