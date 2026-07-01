The 2026-2028 APRO Vendor Advisory Committee Candidates

President

O'Rourke Sales Company

Andrew Terry is President of O’Rourke Sales Company, one of the largest national distributors of appliances, electronics, gaming, computers, and outdoor products in the United States. Since joining the company in 2017, he has helped lead a business with seven locations across the country, bringing deep experience distribution, sales leadership, account management, e-commerce, and merchandising.

Andrew began his career in actuarial science before transitioning into the consumer electronics and appliance industry with LG Electronics. Over a 10-year tenure at LG, he held sales and management roles spanning rental accounts, national accounts, regional accounts, e-commerce accounts, and distribution.

Following LG, Andrew served as Senior Vice President of Appliances at hhgregg, a 225-store appliance, furniture, and electronics retailer. In that role, he led marketing, merchandising, e-commerce, and in-store selling strategies for major and premium appliances.

At O’Rourke Sales Company, Andrew draws on his manufacturer, retailer, and distributor experience to guide growth, strengthen customer partnerships, and support the company’s expanding national footprint. His background across multiple channels gives him a broad perspective on the evolving needs of vendors, dealers, and distribution partners.

Outside of his professional work, Andrew is deeply committed to philanthropy. He serves as a board member for the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University and is involved with its Business Executive Committee. O’Rourke Sales Company is also a founding sponsor of the Tee Off Against Pediatric Brain Cancer Golf Event, which supports the Brain Tumor Center at Duke.

Andrew holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in International Finance and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a concentration in Actuarial Science from the University of Vermont, where he also played varsity soccer. He earned additional business accreditation from Copenhagen Business School and from WU Vienna University of Economics and Business. He is a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and Gamma Theta Upsilon honor societies.

Andrew and his wife, Tabitha, have three children: Graciela, Camila, and Andrew. He lives with his family in New Albany, Ohio, near O’Rourke’s Grove City facility. In his free time, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family.