The 2026-2028 APRO Board of Directors Candidates

An email was sent to the primary contact associated with your membership with access to an online ballot for the 2026-2028 APRO Board of Directors from info@rtohq.org. If you have not received the email, be sure to check your junk mail. Ballots may be submitted through this link no later than Friday, July 31.

The APRO Nominating Committee is pleased to present the candidates for the 2026-2028 APRO Board of Directors.