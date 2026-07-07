Tennessee Rental Dealers Connect, Share, & Learn at Annual Meeting

A trio of RTO veterans enjoying each others’ company at the TRDA annual meeting: (L to R) TRDA President Chris Bolin, TRDA Secretary-Treasurer Ray McDowell, and TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields.

The Tennessee Rental Dealers Association (TRDA) recently held its annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee – a single-day event featuring special guests, vendor presentations, and a very special dinner at a century-old institution.

The total 40 attendees included three guest speakers, beginning with APRO CEO Charles Smitherman. Smitherman spoke about the book he recently co-authored with Ryan Krass, CEO of WOW Brands, The Rent-to-Own Revolution, the remarkable story of how the rent-to-own (RTO) industry was built, challenged, and eventually legitimized into a regulated, nationwide industry.

Tennessee State Senator Bill Powers also spoke to the group, recapping the latest session of the Tennessee General Assembly. And Justin Hosie, a Partner with Hudson Cook LLP, offered some consumer-protection practices for Tennessee rental dealers.

Throughout the day, 16 different vendors provided informational presentations, with many also offering product special pricing for TRDA members. The event culminated with a private dinner at The Palm restaurant, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The venue is well-known for its caricature-lined walls honoring local celebrities and its iconic Italian-steakhouse menu, all located in the heart of downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

TRDA Board member Trent Agin and his wife, Kathy, enjoy lunch with their RTO colleagues at Gannons restaurant. APRO CEO Charles Smitherman talks with TRDA members and vendors about the rich history and promising future of rent-to-own. TRDA members shared dinner at The Palm, which is celebrating its century mark this year.

“This special dinner of fellowship, ambiance, and outstanding food has become a favorite part of the meeting for all attendees,” said TRDA President Chris Bolin. “Vendor participation and sponsorship were spectacular this year, and members greatly enjoyed all of our presenters and guest speakers. The Board of Directors and I are already planning for an even better meeting next year!”

Special thanks to all the rent-to-own vendors who supported TRDA by participating in this year’s annual meeting:

Ashley Furniture Industries

Benefit Marketing Solutions

Climatic Home Products

Creditor Law Center

GigaCloud/Wondersign

Global Furniture USA

Jamison Bedding

L2 Corporation

Man Wah USA, Inc.

Nav-Air Corporation

New Generations Diamond & Jewelry Co.

O’Rourke Sales Company

Redball Technology

Simply Bunk Beds

TRIB Group

Trustmark

VersiRent/Ideal Software Systems Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation