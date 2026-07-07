Snap Finance Makes Impressive Community Impact

Snap team members volunteered more than 2,600 hours, participated in 24 Snap Cares events, and supported 41 nonprofit partners in 2025.

APRO member Snap Finance continued its commitment to “doing well by doing good” last year, contributing more than $3.1 million in donated goods, awarding more than $272,000 in charitable giving and community grants, and setting a record year for employee volunteerism.

The results, detailed in the company’s newly released 2025 Community Impact Report, reflect the growth of its corporate social responsibility program, Snap Cares, from a nationwide endeavor into a multinational initiative spanning the United States, the United Kingdom, and Costa Rica.

In 2025, Snap team members volunteered more than 2,600 hours, participated in 24 Snap Cares events, and supported 42 nonprofit partners. Since launching in 2021, Snap Cares has delivered more than $10 million in donated goods and funds to support positive, long-term outcomes for individuals and families.

“Our mission to expand access to simple, inclusive financial solutions guides everything we do,” said Snap Finance Chief Executive Officer Ted Saunders. “This extends beyond our products and into how we show up for our communities, our partners, and each other. Giving back is embedded in our culture, and I’m incredibly proud of the care, creativity, and purpose our teams brought to this work throughout 2025.”

In 2025, Snap team members helped the Granite Education Foundation with the nonprofit’s annual backpack build, assembling and donating over 500 backpacks for Utah students in need. With Operation Gratitude, over 300 Snap volunteers assembled pallets of teddy bears for children of deployed military service members. In Costa Rica, Snap volunteers worked with Fundación Bandera Blanca to put together over 100 personal hygiene kits for community distribution.

Turning Values into Action

Snap Cares’ efforts focus on three objectives: expanding financial access and empowerment; promoting career readiness and economic mobility; and helping build healthy and resilient communities.

Snap Finance team members in Salt Lake City, Utah, helped the International Rescue Committee by preparing beds in its New Roots Garden for winter.

For example, in Costa Rica, Snap team members promoted financial empowerment by partnering with TECHO – a youth-led nonprofit working to fight poverty – to assemble more than 100 piggybanks, interactive learning tools designed to help young people build foundational money-management skills.

In Salt Lake City, Utah, Snap team members supported career readiness by helping with the International Rescue Committee’s New Roots Garden, while Snap’s Social Media Manager led a workshop for food-service entrepreneurs through IRC’s SPICE Kitchen Incubator Program.

Instances of Snap team members helping build healthy and resilient communities include partnering with Wasteless Solutions in Salt Lake City, Utah, to package meals made from surplus food – reducing food waste and assisting local access.

Leaders from Snap Finance Costa Rica worked alongside nonprofit partner CODEA to beautify public parks and community spaces.

Creating a Culture of Service

Additionally, over 600 Snap Finance team members gathered in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the company’s biggest-ever Snap Cares volunteer initiative, held during its 2025 Sales Kickoff and Hub events. Partnering with Hope Alliance, Operation Gratitude, and Volunteers of America, volunteers filled more than 750 backpacks for unhoused youth, sorted over 10,000 donated eyeglasses, and created care items for children of deployed service members and veterans.

“What makes this program powerful is not just what we give, but also how our team shows up for each other and our communities,” said Kendall Banks, Snap Cares Leader. “Together, we’re building a culture where giving back is inseparable from how we work, and where our collective efforts create lasting economic opportunity for the families and communities we serve.”