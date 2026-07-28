RNR Ranks on 2026 Franchise Culture100 List

RNR Tire Express has earned a spot on Franchise Business Review’s 2026 Culture100 List – a ranking based on feedback straight from franchisees themselves.

Franchise Business Review surveys real franchise owners and evaluates 17 key factors that define a strong franchise culture – such as collaboration, a genuine commitment to franchisee success, core values, engagement, franchisee community, leadership, support, and trust. The Review then identifies 100 franchise brands that foster exceptional company cultures.

Franchisees Give RNR High Marks

RNR’s survey data ranked the company especially high in the following categories:

Honesty & Integrity 97% (vs. 76% industry benchmark)

Enjoyment of the Organization 95% (vs. 80%)

Respect 94% (vs. 78%)

Team Culture 94% (vs. 74%)

Trust 94% (vs. 73%)

Additionally, 95% of RNR franchisees are multi-unit owners, reflecting their confidence in not only the company’s business model, but also its culture and support.

“Culture can’t be something you just talk about; it has to be something you live out every single day,” said RNR CEO Adam Sutton. “It’s reflected in how our home office team supports our franchisees, how our franchisees lead their teams, and how together, we serve our customers and communities. We’re incredibly grateful for this recognition, because it really belongs to all of them.”

Culture & Success Grow Together

In addition to the company’s Culture100 ranking, several RNR franchisees also got spots on the 2026 Modern Tire Dealer (MTD) 100, a list of the largest tire dealerships in the U.S. according to number of outlets owned and operated.

Among this year’s MTD 100 are:

Gulf Coast L&P Inc. dba RNR Tire Express – Moss Point, Mississippi

Shannon Strunk, Owner

Rental Concepts LLC dba RNR Tire Express – Fayetteville, North Carolina

David Harrison, President

Rims USA LLC dba RNR Tire Express – Spartanburg, South Carolina

Chris Raffo, Owner

RNR of Missouri LLC dba RNR Tire Express – St. Louis, Missouri

Larry Carrico, CEO