Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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RNR Ranks on 2026 Franchise Culture100 List

RNR Tire Express has earned a spot on Franchise Business Review’s 2026 Culture100 List – a ranking based on feedback straight from franchisees themselves. 

Franchise Business Review surveys real franchise owners and evaluates 17 key factors that define a strong franchise culture – such as collaboration, a genuine commitment to franchisee success, core values, engagement, franchisee community, leadership, support, and trust. The Review then identifies 100 franchise brands that foster exceptional company cultures.  

Franchisees Give RNR High Marks 

RNR’s survey data ranked the company especially high in the following categories: 

  • Honesty & Integrity 97% (vs. 76% industry benchmark) 
  • Enjoyment of the Organization 95% (vs. 80%) 
  • Respect 94% (vs. 78%) 
  • Team Culture 94% (vs. 74%) 
  • Trust 94% (vs. 73%) 

Additionally, 95% of RNR franchisees are multi-unit owners, reflecting their confidence in not only the company’s business model, but also its culture and support. 

“Culture can’t be something you just talk about; it has to be something you live out every single day,” said RNR CEO Adam Sutton. “It’s reflected in how our home office team supports our franchisees, how our franchisees lead their teams, and how together, we serve our customers and communities. We’re incredibly grateful for this recognition, because it really belongs to all of them.” 

Culture & Success Grow Together 

In addition to the company’s Culture100 ranking, several RNR franchisees also got spots on the 2026 Modern Tire Dealer (MTD) 100, a list of the largest tire dealerships in the U.S. according to number of outlets owned and operated.  

Among this year’s MTD 100 are: 

  • Gulf Coast L&P Inc. dba RNR Tire Express – Moss Point, Mississippi 
    Shannon Strunk, Owner 
  • Rental Concepts LLC dba RNR Tire Express – Fayetteville, North Carolina 
    David Harrison, President 
  • Rims USA LLC dba RNR Tire Express – Spartanburg, South Carolina 
    Chris Raffo, Owner 
  • RNR of Missouri LLC dba RNR Tire Express – St. Louis, Missouri 
    Larry Carrico, CEO 
  • SPF MGT CO LLC dba RNR Tire Express – Tampa, Florida 
    Matthew Warren, COO 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 