Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Protecting Your Business: The Power Tools and Heavy Equipment Liability Waiver 

Renting power tools and heavy equipment can be a great way for rent-to-own dealers to grow revenue and serve customers — but it also comes with real risk. Saws, tillers, pressure washers, generators, and riding mowers are useful, but they can also cause serious injury when misused. That’s why APRO, in collaboration with Hudson Cook, LLP, developed the Power Tools and Heavy Equipment Liability Waiver and General Release of Claims as a member resource for dealers who rent this type of equipment. 

“Safety starts before the equipment leaves our store,” notes Heath Peters from S&P Rentals Inc dba Premier Rental Purchase. “Our rental waiver ensures the importance of every customer understanding proper use, and accepting responsibility, and helps create a safer rental experience for everyone,”  

Why It’s Important 

A waiver like this one isn’t just a formality — it’s a foundation for a safer, more professional rental relationship. Mike Shuler from M&H Enterprises dba Premier Rental Purchase says, “It is an absolute must that we safeguard our organization by providing the necessary documents and safety requirements for all power tools and outdoor heavy equipment. The waiver is intended to ensure the consumer receives and follows all safety and operation instructions. We are working on adding this addendum to all rental items that fall into this category.”   

Waivers provide protection in many ways: 

  • Sets clear expectations. The waiver spells out exactly what counts as “Power Tools” and “Heavy Equipment,” so both dealer and renter know what’s covered — from riding lawn mowers and pressure washers to tillers, generators, and equipment trailers. 
  • Documents assumption of risk. Renters formally acknowledge that operating this equipment carries inherent risks — cuts, burns, electrical shock, kickbacks, mechanical failure, and more — and that they’re accepting those risks. 
  • Establishes release and indemnification. The renter agrees to release the dealer (and its officers, employees, and affiliates) from liability and to indemnify the dealer against claims arising from use of the equipment. 
  • Reinforces safe operating practices. The document requires renters to inspect equipment before use, use proper protective gear, avoid operating equipment while impaired, and stop immediately if something seems unsafe. 
  • Signals professionalism. A clear, well-drafted waiver shows customers that a dealer takes safety seriously — which builds trust and reflects well on the business. 

In short, the waiver helps protect the dealer from costly claims while making sure renters go in with eyes open about the risks they’re taking on. 

How to Use It 

This waiver is meant to be a starting point, not a plug-and-play legal document. To put it to good use: 

  1. Adapt it to your business. Fill in your company name, add any additional equipment types you rent, and adjust language as needed to reflect your actual operations. 
  1. Review it with your attorney. Laws vary significantly by state — and in some states (Louisiana and Virginia are called out specifically), courts may be less willing to enforce liability waivers. Some circumstances, like injuries involving minors, gross negligence, or intentional misconduct, can also make a waiver unenforceable. Legal review before use is strongly recommended. 
  1. Check your insurance coverage. Before offering power tool rentals, confirm with your insurance provider that your policy covers power tool and heavy equipment rentals, customer use, and related claims. 
  1. Collect signatures and keep records. Have every renter sign the waiver, provide them a copy, and retain a signed copy for your files. 
  1. Train your staff. Make sure employees understand the waiver well enough to explain it to customers and reinforce safe usage practices at the point of rental. 

Where to Find It 

This waiver is available as a member resource at the Business Resource HUB. Members who want additional guidance — or help tailoring the waiver to their state and business — can reach out to the APRO Legal Hotline or consult their own legal advisor. 

This article summarizes a member resource and is intended for general informational purposes. It is not legal advice. Dealers should consult their own attorney and insurance provider before adopting or modifying this waiver for use in their business. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 