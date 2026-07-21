Pennsylvania Rental Dealers Engage at Annual Meeting

PARD President Mike Simoncini prepares to present contributions to the Maria Fisher Scholarship Fund and the Nativity School.

The Pennsylvania Association of Rental Dealers (PARD) recently held its annual meeting in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, at the Harrisburg Hilton. About two dozen rental dealers and vendors from around the Keystone State attended the one-day event, which included advocacy updates, board elections, and charitable contributions.

PARD President Mike Simoncini of Blue Ocean Brands, LLC, led the meeting, which kicked off with voting for open board of directors’ positions. Later on in the day, Simoncini announced the elections of Jeff Smith of Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent To Own as Vice President, Pat Hartman of Blue Ocean Brands, LLC, as Secretary, and Sandi Frye of White Rose Enterprises dba Premier Rental-Purchase as Board Member.

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The day’s agenda featured a variety of presentations from industry leaders, association partners, and vendor representatives. John O’Connell gave a legislative update, while Smith spoke about the importance of industry advocacy and his positive experience at the 2026 APRO Legislative Conference. Then TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields and President Joe Fischer offered an update on the group’s activities, including the joint APRO-TRIB monthly LEAP leadership-development sessions.

Several vendors provided presentations, including:

Robin Wood of Benefit Marketing Solutions

Michael Price of Nav-Air Corporation

Chase Pitman of Ashley Furniture Industries

Vraj Parikh of Atlog

Carrisa Cruz of O’Rourke Sales Company

John Akerman of Jamison Bedding

Zeb Troyer of HSP Bedding Solutions dba DutchCraft

Mike Kays, Sales Director for Wonder, also conducted a special presentation about GigaCloud – an e-commerce platform specializing in large parcel merchandise – and his company’s new Wonder app mobile sales-acceleration tool.

Zeb Troyer of DutchCraft Chase Pitman of Ashley Furniture Industries Robin Wood of Benefit Marketing Solutions A broad spectrum of vendor partners provided presentations at the PARD Annual Meeting in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Investing Beyond Industry

Finally, PARD members continued their financial support for the Maria Fisher Scholarship Fund and the Harrisburg-based Nativity School. PARD contributed $4,000 this year for school supplies at Nativity, a preparatory middle school working to break the cycle of poverty for low-income, inner-city boys.

“Our annual meeting was really great this year,” said Frye. “Everyone was extremely engaged and actively participated in some excellent conversations, including during the dealer-vendor roundtables.”