Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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National TV Cuts It Up Across Southern Missouri 

Five men and women stand on either side of a banner announcing a “rollback sale” celebrating National TV’s 40 years in business.
National TV Owner Aaron Windsor (second from R, black hat) joins Park Hills, Missouri, Store Manager Connie Dickerson (second from L) and her team at their grand opening. 

APRO member National TV Sales & Rental celebrated the company’s 40th anniversary by hosting eight grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremonies in less than a month across southern Missouri. 

National TV acquired the eight stores from Buddy Mac Holdings LLC dba Mac Sales & Leasing this past spring. National TV Owner Aaron Windsor noted at the time that the acquisition brought with it a responsibility to the customers, employees, and communities the stores had been serving for decades. 

So on June 18, 2026, the Fredericktown and Park Hills stores began the string of ribbon-cutting celebrations. Every event included the local chamber of commerce and invited community members to tour the newly National TV locations. 

In Fredericktown, led by Store Manager Brad Curry, guests enjoyed refreshments while sampling products from chenille couches to matching camo-print refrigerators and freezers. At Park Hills, family and friends honored Dave Dickerson – beloved husband of longtime Store Manager Connie Dickerson – who died in May. A photo of Dave was displayed during the ribbon-cutting, a moving reminder of how people we love continue to be part of our biggest accomplishments. 

group of men and women stand lined up in front of a brick building with a National TV Sales & Rental sign at the top of it. They hold a long white ribbon, which has just been cut by a man wearing a blue shirt. One woman also holds giant gold mylar “40” balloons.

Fredericktown, Missouri
A group of men and women stand lined up in front of a brick building with a National TV Sales & Rental sign at the top of it. They hold a long pink ribbon as a woman wearing a pink shirt prepares to cut it.
Perryville, Missouri
A group of men and women stand in front of a building with a long red ribbon that has just been cut by a woman holding a giant pair of scissors. Confetti falls as several people hold up their arms in excitement.
Farmington, Missouri
Several men and women stand lined up in front of a building with a National TV Sales & Rental sign at the top of it. They hold a long white ribbon, which is about to be cut by a woman wearing a bright blue shirt.
 Dexter, Missouri
Several men and women stand lined up in front of a building with a National TV Sales & Rental sign at the top of it. They hold a long red ribbon, which is about to be cut by a man wearing a blue plaid shirt and holding a giant pair of scissors.
Sikeston, Missouri
Caruthersville, Missouri

The Perryville store, led by Store Manager Debbie Brake, opened on June 23rd, followed by the Farmington location on June 25th under the leadership of Store Manager Tammi Slavens. Folks noted that even waiting for the event to begin was a pleasure, as they got to do so lounging upon comfy furniture! 

Three stores held their National TV grand openings on June 30th. Store Manager Kandi Jones welcomed guests in Dexter, Store Manager Victor Adams celebrated with the Potosi community, and Store Manager Jaime Sawyer greeted visitors in Sikeston. The stores welcomed community members in to explore their showrooms and specials, even as their local chambers warmly welcomed National TV to their communities. 

The final ribbon-cutting celebration took place in Caruthersville on July 10th, where Store Manager Laicie Harris welcomed community members to the newest National TV location. The new locations bring the company’s total Missouri store count to 27, making it the second-largest independent rental dealer in the Show-Me State.

A man stands beside a refrigerator covered in army-green camouflage.
Showing off a camo fridge at the new National TV store in Fredericktown, Missouri.
A man wearing a bright blue shirt and holding a giant pair of scissors talks to a group of men and women inside a store, one of whom holds a roll of wide yellow ribbon.
Potosi, Missouri, Store Manager Victor Adams (L, with scissors) talks to his team as they prepare to open up their National TV Sales & Rental location.
Dave Dickerson, the recently passed husband of Park Hills, Missouri, Store Manager Connie Dickerson, was honored at the location’s grand opening.

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 