National TV Cuts It Up Across Southern Missouri 

National TV Owner Aaron Windsor (second from R, black hat) joins Park Hills, Missouri, Store Manager Connie Dickerson (second from L) and her team at their grand opening.

APRO member National TV Sales & Rental celebrated the company’s 40th anniversary by hosting eight grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremonies in less than a month across southern Missouri.

National TV acquired the eight stores from Buddy Mac Holdings LLC dba Mac Sales & Leasing this past spring. National TV Owner Aaron Windsor noted at the time that the acquisition brought with it a responsibility to the customers, employees, and communities the stores had been serving for decades.

So on June 18, 2026, the Fredericktown and Park Hills stores began the string of ribbon-cutting celebrations. Every event included the local chamber of commerce and invited community members to tour the newly National TV locations.

In Fredericktown, led by Store Manager Brad Curry, guests enjoyed refreshments while sampling products from chenille couches to matching camo-print refrigerators and freezers. At Park Hills, family and friends honored Dave Dickerson – beloved husband of longtime Store Manager Connie Dickerson – who died in May. A photo of Dave was displayed during the ribbon-cutting, a moving reminder of how people we love continue to be part of our biggest accomplishments.



Fredericktown, Missouri Perryville, Missouri Farmington, Missouri

Dexter, Missouri Sikeston, Missouri Caruthersville, Missouri

The Perryville store, led by Store Manager Debbie Brake, opened on June 23rd, followed by the Farmington location on June 25th under the leadership of Store Manager Tammi Slavens. Folks noted that even waiting for the event to begin was a pleasure, as they got to do so lounging upon comfy furniture!

Three stores held their National TV grand openings on June 30th. Store Manager Kandi Jones welcomed guests in Dexter, Store Manager Victor Adams celebrated with the Potosi community, and Store Manager Jaime Sawyer greeted visitors in Sikeston. The stores welcomed community members in to explore their showrooms and specials, even as their local chambers warmly welcomed National TV to their communities.

The final ribbon-cutting celebration took place in Caruthersville on July 10th, where Store Manager Laicie Harris welcomed community members to the newest National TV location. The new locations bring the company’s total Missouri store count to 27, making it the second-largest independent rental dealer in the Show-Me State.