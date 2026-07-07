Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Legacy of Service: The History Behind the Kirk Kaye Volunteer Award 

Every year at the Florida Rental Dealers Association (FRDA) convention, one of the most meaningful moments comes when the Kirk Kaye Volunteer Award is presented. While many in the rent-to-own (RTO) industry recognize the award’s name, fewer know the remarkable story behind the man it honors. 

In this episode of Pete Shau‘s The RTO Show PodcastCecilia Kaye shares the life, career, and lasting legacy of her late husband, Kirk Kaye, whose commitment to serving others continues to influence the RTO community years after his passing.  

The Legacy Behind the Kirk Kaye Volunteer Award 

Kirk built an impressive career in rent-to-own, beginning with First American Rental before opening Gator Rents in Daytona Beach, Florida. Later, he served as a franchise consultant for Buddy’s Home Furnishings. While his professional accomplishments were significant, Cecilia makes it clear that his greatest passion was never titles or recognition. It was people. 

Whether mentoring employees, building lasting relationships with customers, volunteering through his church, supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters, or quietly paying for a struggling family’s dinner without seeking credit, Kirk consistently looked for opportunities to serve. His generosity wasn’t reserved for special occasions. It was simply how he lived every day.  

That same philosophy carried into his leadership style. Cecilia describes him as someone who challenged his team to succeed while always encouraging them and celebrating their achievements. His goal wasn’t personal recognition. It was helping others become successful. 

A Legacy That Lives On 

Following Kirk’s unexpected passing, Paul Mativier – who was serving as FRDA President at the time – contacted Cecilia with an idea that would preserve Kirk’s impact for future generations. Rather than creating only a scholarship, FRDA established the Kirk Kaye Volunteer Award, recognizing individuals who demonstrate the same spirit of servant leadership and community involvement that defined Kirk’s life.  

Today, Cecilia and her children review each year’s nominations together, looking beyond accomplishments alone. They search for the character traits that made Kirk so memorable: humility, compassion, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to helping others. 

The award has become much more than an annual recognition. It serves as a reminder that the greatest influence in the RTO industry often happens outside the showroom through mentorship, volunteerism, and genuine care for customers, coworkers, and communities. 

As Cecilia reflects during the conversation, Kirk believed success wasn’t measured by numbers alone. It was measured by the lives you touched and the relationships you built along the way. 

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 