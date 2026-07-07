Legacy of Service: The History Behind the Kirk Kaye Volunteer Award 

Every year at the Florida Rental Dealers Association (FRDA) convention, one of the most meaningful moments comes when the Kirk Kaye Volunteer Award is presented. While many in the rent-to-own (RTO) industry recognize the award’s name, fewer know the remarkable story behind the man it honors.

In this episode of Pete Shau‘s The RTO Show Podcast, Cecilia Kaye shares the life, career, and lasting legacy of her late husband, Kirk Kaye, whose commitment to serving others continues to influence the RTO community years after his passing.

The Legacy Behind the Kirk Kaye Volunteer Award

Kirk built an impressive career in rent-to-own, beginning with First American Rental before opening Gator Rents in Daytona Beach, Florida. Later, he served as a franchise consultant for Buddy’s Home Furnishings. While his professional accomplishments were significant, Cecilia makes it clear that his greatest passion was never titles or recognition. It was people.

Whether mentoring employees, building lasting relationships with customers, volunteering through his church, supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters, or quietly paying for a struggling family’s dinner without seeking credit, Kirk consistently looked for opportunities to serve. His generosity wasn’t reserved for special occasions. It was simply how he lived every day.

That same philosophy carried into his leadership style. Cecilia describes him as someone who challenged his team to succeed while always encouraging them and celebrating their achievements. His goal wasn’t personal recognition. It was helping others become successful.

A Legacy That Lives On

Following Kirk’s unexpected passing, Paul Mativier – who was serving as FRDA President at the time – contacted Cecilia with an idea that would preserve Kirk’s impact for future generations. Rather than creating only a scholarship, FRDA established the Kirk Kaye Volunteer Award, recognizing individuals who demonstrate the same spirit of servant leadership and community involvement that defined Kirk’s life.

Today, Cecilia and her children review each year’s nominations together, looking beyond accomplishments alone. They search for the character traits that made Kirk so memorable: humility, compassion, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to helping others.

The award has become much more than an annual recognition. It serves as a reminder that the greatest influence in the RTO industry often happens outside the showroom through mentorship, volunteerism, and genuine care for customers, coworkers, and communities.

As Cecilia reflects during the conversation, Kirk believed success wasn’t measured by numbers alone. It was measured by the lives you touched and the relationships you built along the way.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

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