Indy Leasing Opens Its First Aaron’s Location in Kentucky 

Jack Hamilton (C in blue patterned shirt) prepares to cut the ribbon that officially opens up his third Aaron’s franchise location, this one in Henderson, Kentucky.

APRO Member Indy Leasing LLC dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease Ownership recently opened up its first store in Kentucky, in the city of Henderson. Owned and operated by Jack Hamilton and his daughter, Courtney Hamilton, the franchise group also has Aaron’s stores in Jasper, Indiana, and Vincennes, Indiana.

The selection of Henderson, Kentucky, was driven directly by customer demand. The Indy Leasing team had been receiving customer calls for years wanting an Aaron’s store to return to Henderson.

“Those phone calls stayed with us,” said Franchise Principal Courtney Hamilton. “So when we were in a position to act on them, we did. We’re their neighbors now, and look forward to earning their trust and serving them the way Aaron’s is known for.”

Community Welcomes Aaron’s Back to Henderson

The new store’s grand opening celebration was appropriately community-centered, with many local business and government leaders in attendance. Aaron’s, LLC President Steve Olsen participated in the ribbon cutting, alongside Henderson Mayor Brad Staton, Courtney Hamilton, and store team members. Other Aaron’s leadership present at the event included Operational Training Team Manager Michael McFadden, Vice President of Franchise Operations Julie Schmidt-Scott, and Senior Director of Corporate Affairs Michael Wall.

“This is what Aaron’s is all about: coming together to help families furnish their homes with dignity, served by neighbors who genuinely care,” Olsen said. “Franchise partners like the Hamiltons are how the Aaron’s mission becomes real in communities across the country. They have built something of real impact with Indy Leasing, and Henderson is fortunate to have them.”