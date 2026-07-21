How RTO Dealers Stop Skips Before They Happen 

For every rent-to-own dealer, reducing skips starts long before an account becomes delinquent. In this episode of The RTO Show Podcast, Pete Shau talks with Daniel Jobrack, CCO of associate member DATATrue LLC, about how better customer verification, more accurate data, and smarter technology can help dealers make informed decisions while strengthening customer relationships.

Drawing on nearly two decades of experience working with the rent-to-own industry, Jobrack explains that DATATrue was never designed to decide whether a customer should be approved. Instead, its purpose is to provide dealers with reliable information that supports sound business decisions from the very beginning of the rental process.

RTO Skip Prevention Starts Before Delivery

One of the key takeaways from the conversation is that effective skip prevention begins before merchandise ever leaves the showroom. Verifying information such as addresses, phone numbers, and other application detials allows dealers to identify discrepancies early and confirm customer information while the customer is still in the store.

Jobrack stresses that accurate information benefits everyone. It helps dealers better understand the level of risk associated with a transaction while also ensuring they have reliable contact information if a customer later experiences financial hardship or simply needs assistance staying connected.

The discussion also explores what happens if a customer becomes difficult to reach. Whether someone has relocated, changed contact information, or experienced unexpected life circumstances, skiptracing tools can help dealers reconnect with customers, recover merchandise when necessary, and often preserve customer relationships rather than immediately assuming the worst.

The episode also highlights newer innovations, including Alert One, which notifies participating dealers when the same customer has recently applied at multiple participating locations, and instant criminal background checks designed to streamline employee hiring. Both solutions grew from conversations with rent-to-own operators looking for practical ways to improve day-to-day operations.

Throughout the discussion, Jobrack returns to the same principle: better information leads to better decisions. By combining front-end verification with tools that help locate customers when needed, dealers can reduce unnecessary losses while continuing to serve their communities responsibly.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

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