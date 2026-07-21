Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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How RTO Dealers Stop Skips Before They Happen 

For every rent-to-own dealer, reducing skips starts long before an account becomes delinquent. In this episode of The RTO Show PodcastPete Shau talks with Daniel Jobrack, CCO of associate member DATATrue LLC, about how better customer verification, more accurate data, and smarter technology can help dealers make informed decisions while strengthening customer relationships. 

Drawing on nearly two decades of experience working with the rent-to-own industry, Jobrack explains that DATATrue was never designed to decide whether a customer should be approved. Instead, its purpose is to provide dealers with reliable information that supports sound business decisions from the very beginning of the rental process. 

RTO Skip Prevention Starts Before Delivery 

One of the key takeaways from the conversation is that effective skip prevention begins before merchandise ever leaves the showroom. Verifying information such as addresses, phone numbers, and other application detials allows dealers to identify discrepancies early and confirm customer information while the customer is still in the store. 

Jobrack stresses that accurate information benefits everyone. It helps dealers better understand the level of risk associated with a transaction while also ensuring they have reliable contact information if a customer later experiences financial hardship or simply needs assistance staying connected. 

The discussion also explores what happens if a customer becomes difficult to reach. Whether someone has relocated, changed contact information, or experienced unexpected life circumstances, skiptracing tools can help dealers reconnect with customers, recover merchandise when necessary, and often preserve customer relationships rather than immediately assuming the worst. 

The episode also highlights newer innovations, including Alert One, which notifies participating dealers when the same customer has recently applied at multiple participating locations, and instant criminal background checks designed to streamline employee hiring. Both solutions grew from conversations with rent-to-own operators looking for practical ways to improve day-to-day operations. 

Throughout the discussion, Jobrack returns to the same principle: better information leads to better decisions. By combining front-end verification with tools that help locate customers when needed, dealers can reduce unnecessary losses while continuing to serve their communities responsibly. 

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 